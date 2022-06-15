Last summer, Prima Theatre hosted “The Music of Queen + Journey,” a musical tribute to the rock giants, in a Lancaster city parking lot and indoors in the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The shows turned out to be Prima’s most attended performances of the season. So, this summer, the show returns as an indoor production at Prima’s Culliton Stage, featuring familiar faces and new voices.

Lancaster native and Penn Manor High School graduate Donovan Hoffer will return, lending his sky-high vocals to the production. Mitch Nugent, founder and executive artistic producer of Prima Theatre, reached out to Hoffer about the opportunity a decade after they last worked together, knowing he would be perfect for the show. Hoffer, who once appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” described last year’s show as one of the “top three highlights” of his life.

“American Idol” top-nine finalist Alyssa Wray will join Hoffer. While she’s new to the Queen and Journey show, she’s no stranger to Prima; Wray recently performed in the theater’s production of “Murder Ballad.” After “Murder Ballad,” Wray says she realized her love of Prima Theatre and decided to return again for “The Music of Queen + Journey.”

Singer/songwriter Brook Wood is the third performer in the show. After doing shows with Nugent in 2017, Wood heard about the show last year after they had already casted. Wood says Nugent kept her in mind and reached out to her in advance for this year’s production.

Advertised as “the year’s most exciting concert experience” on Prima’s website, “The Music of Queen + Journey” kicks off this weekend with performances Friday and Saturday; showings continue June 23, 24 and 25.

Tickets for the show, which start at $46, are available at primatheatre.org/queen. Prima Theatre does not currently require masks or vaccination cards to attend shows, though policies are subject to change.

IF YOU GO What: “The Music of Queen + Journey” Where: Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave. Suite A, Lancaster, PA. When: 7:30 pm June 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. Cost: Tickets ranging from $46 to $249. More info: primatheatre.org/queen, 717-327-5124.

Here’s what this year’s cast had to say about being part of this crowd-pleasing production.

Last year, the shows were outside and in the Lancaster Convention Center. How do you expect the experience to change now that you will be performing inside at Prima Theatre?

Donovan Hoffer: "I feel like we will just be able to really fine tune everything. We are staying in the same space, so we will be able to perfect a lot of things that we might have missed last year, even though last year was really close to perfect. It is always cool to relive an opportunity that you love so much, and to give it rebirth and new meaning."

How has the collaboration between the three of you worked and helped this show come together?

Brook Wood: "It just happened really organically actually. We are all on the same page about the integrity of the show. We feel strongly about the show, and we are not afraid to speak up and help each other. It’s a very collaborative and open experience."

Hoffer: "You know, Prima really allows that. They allow you to bring yourself to every project. I’ve never gone anywhere else where I could do that. I’ve done three contracts with Prima within the past year, and it is just a really beautiful thing. They really trust us to bring what we have, and it is a total collaborative experience."

What are the challenges that come along with trying to recreate the music and style of bands/songs that everyone knows?

Wood: "For me, the challenge is vocally because Alyssa and I are singing in the original male keys for a lot of these songs. It is just about playing around and seeing what works."

Hoffer: "We really do not have to do much. I was in final callback for Rock of Ages recently, and what they told me through the whole callback process was to sing it as written. Don’t try and go crazy off the charts vocal gymnastics. We are doing that at some points because we have it, but we definitely want to pay that homage. The songs and lyrics just speak for themselves. They are going to love it as written, so we don’t have to go off the charts."

Alyssa, how do you think ‘American Idol’ prepared you for a career in the performing arts? And what has recently been drawing you towards musical theater?

Alyssa Wray: "I think that “American Idol” 100% prepared me for something like this. I grew up in church with church music and musical theater. Before I did Idol, I didn’t think I could sing anything else other than musical theater or worship. I, honestly, was scared to because I didn’t think I was tasteful enough to do all these riffs. Genuinely, singing on the stage on “Idol” and having to find pop or country songs to do and sing as myself, that is what I’m doing here. There is a little more theatrics to what we are doing here, but that is because it is a show. Other than that, we are just singing as ourselves. I might have done “Idol” to prepare for this. I’m enjoying this a little bit more."

What makes Lancaster special to you, and why do you find yourself here on multiple occasions?

Wray: "I was telling someone the other day that I've always dreamed of the city, but I’m starting to learn that I do love the little town vibe. It just has that familiar feeling. There are also people who care about moving with society here. You walk downtown and see pride flags. There is acceptance here, but also people who aren’t running a million miles like in the city."

Hoffer: "I was born and raised in Lancaster. I moved to New York City right after high school graduation. Honestly, there is so much theater and opportunity in Lancaster. I have done stuff at the Dutch Apple, the Fulton Theatre, so I was always flying away and being brought back. I always dreamed that Broadway was it, but there is so much more than that. If I am performing, I am happy. There is just such a comforting joy here."