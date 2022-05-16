Prima Theatre's “The Music of Queen+Journey” will return as an indoor show at Prima Theatre’s Culliton Stage, 941 Wheatland Ave. in Lancaster on June 17, 18, 24 and 25.

The theater is handicap accessible.

The concert will again feature singer Donovan Hoffer, a Penn Manor High School grad who appeared on "America's Got Talent," as well as New York singer Brook Wood and former "American Idol" contestant Alyssa Wray.

Last summer, the Lancaster theater company hosted "The Music of Queen + Journey" as an outdoor show.

Tickets start at $46 and available at primatheatre.org/queen.