The music of Queen and Journey has been performed everywhere from the biggest stadiums in the world to every dingy karaoke bar on the East Coast.

But no matter how many times these songs are played, the intrinsic magic of the compositions keeps them in a form of stasis, ready for the next generation to stumble upon.

On the second and third Fridays and Saturdays of June, Prima Theatre’s “Queen/Journey” will bring those songs out in a fresh way, in an outdoor, arena-esque production staged in the parking lot of Liberty Place.

According to Prima’s executive artistic producer, Mitch Nugent, the idea of a “Queen/Journey” show was decided on nearly a year ago, in the planning stages for 2021.

“Specifically, we were looking at the era that we’ve all been living in and songs that we can all sing along to,” says Nugent. “So, this sense that in our community, our culture, our nation, the arts have a responsibility to unite and also to help folks celebrate life, especially coming out what we’ve all been through.”

Despite their respective songbooks standing the test of time, it doesn’t make the songs any easier to sing. After all, Journey frontman Steve Perry was given the nickname “The Voice,” and Freddie Mercury is known as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest vocalists and showmen.

To that end, three singers will trade off vocal duties throughout the show. The show features Asia Littlejohn, Grace Byrnes (returning to Prima after a role in the 2019 production of “Jekyll and Hyde”) and Donovan Hoffer, a Lancaster native who has since relocated to Chicago.

If You Go What: Prima Theatre's "Queen/Journey" When: Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, Friday, June 18, Saturday, June 19. All performances begin at 8 p.m. Where: Liberty Place parking lot, 313 W. Liberty St., Lancaster Cost: Standard admission, $42; Premium Reserved admission, $68. More information: Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Bathrooms and food trucks will be available onsite. Masks are encouraged while not seated. Check primatheatre.com for more.

“People really lose their minds over rock music,” says Hoffer. “It’s something that everyone can come to one place and celebrate. Everybody sings along. That’s what I’m so excited about with this ‘Queen/Journey’ concert. Especially with the pandemic happening the past year, I’m sure people are hungry to get out and experience live music.”

Operatic side

“Queen/Journey” comes after a similarly intentioned combination show, “Sammy & Sinatra,” in March. Whereas that show came in the form of a drive around Lancaster city in a vintage 1939 Buick Special, “Queen/Journey” will seek to replicate the bombast and drama of the respective bands’ heydays, while still allowing for the performers to make the selections their own.

“The one thing (producers and directors) always say is ‘Sing it as written,’ Sing it as Freddie Mercury,” Hoffer says. “Don’t do vocal gymnastics, because that’s not what people want to hear. I’ll speak for me personally — you do want to hold true to the original, and that being said, it’s cool that these singers are described as operatic, because I have that side of me, too, with my soprano voice, so I’m trying to find the balance. Where I bring myself and my flavor is in the performance and the passion, but vocally I’m going to try to hold true.”

This is far from the first time where Hoffer, a 2009 Penn Manor High School graduate, has combined his classically trained soprano voice with a harder-edged rock style on stage. A few years ago, Hoffer served in the chorus of “Rocktopia” on Broadway, a show that combined classic rock with classical music. Ironically, the show’s own website describes “Rocktopia” as “Queen and Journey meet the odes of Beethoven.”

Hoffer got the call to join the show just as he was leaving for a cross-country flight to Los Angeles to record a tryout for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Although Hoffer is contractually mum on details of his place in the show, he says that he sang a song from “Phantom of the Opera,” as show producers wanted him to bring out his operatic side.

Viewers will find out his fate when the season begins in June.

“I was like, ‘Wow, the universe is looking out for me,’ Hoffer says. “In the sense of, if nothing happens with ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I have this concert to look forward to after this experience.”

Nugent says that bringing in a certain level of talent was important, not only to interpret the music of these masters, but also for Prima itself.

“There’s times (when you see a show) where somebody just nails it and you’re going, ‘That was like a moment in time that was pure otherworldly beautiful,’ and I guess I got to the point in the last year where I was just sick of experiencing mediocre crap,” Nugent says. “Or where it’s just OK, like you get a slice of pizza and think, ‘It still tastes good, it's fine,’ and then you go and have the gourmet pizza, and you can’t go back to the other one. In all transparency, the struggle was real in terms of being committed to delivering that level of jaw-droppingness.”

Arena concert effects

Along with three singers and a four-piece band, Prima consulted with music production experts from across the county, including Tait, Stray and Shumaker for everything from lighting rigs to the scrim on the stage. The stage itself will be built onto a 35-foot-long truck, not including a separate stage extension

“With our flavor being fresh experiences, it’s like, what is the experience with this that is uniquely fresh versus the tribute concerts?” Nugent says. “We are in the county that has Rock Lititz, a ton of tech, a ton of talent, so we thought, we could probably do this at the level that another tertiary-sized city would not be able to do. Literally, we’re trying every arena concert effect that we could get our hands on, every crazy-ass idea we had at one in the morning, like, ‘There should be a performer jumping off the stage on a bike for “Bicycle Race,” let’s try that!’ Someone was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun,' and I said, ‘No, we’re doing it.’”

There’s never a guarantee that any music will live past its supposed shelf life, much less dozens of songs from two totally different bands (Nugent refers to the bands’ catalogs as a “Golden Stockpile”).

While the show will take on a slightly different look than the standard-issue rock concert, Prima is setting the stage for a fresh spin on the familiar.

“For me, Grace and Asia as performers, it’s a comeback,” Hoffer says. “That’s what’s different about this — not only are we putting on a show, but for the three of us, this is the first time we will perform live in front of an audience for over a year now. It’s going to be so joyous for us and the band, and it’s going to be so contagious.”