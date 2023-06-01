The start of June marks the kickoff for Pride month for the LGBTQ+ community.

It's a month that's both used for celebrating sexual and gender identities, as well as educating people about the issues that the LGBTQ+ community faces.

"For LGBTQ+ Americans and allies, Pride Month serves as an opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness of identity, to find community, and to showcase resilience in the face of hate," says Brian Nguyen, director of communications for Lancaster Pride, in a statement.

Lancaster County has at least 14 events dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, from a larger-than-ever Pride celebration at the Lancaster County Convention Center, to an inclusive pool party, and many events in between.

Here are 14 ways to celebrate Pride in Lancaster County this June.

June 1

- In celebration of Pride Month, Lancaster City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St., will raise the Progress Pride flag at 1 p.m. More info.

- Lancaster Pride will unveil a special Pride-themed cocktail at Shot & Bottle, 2 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, in a happy hour event from 4-6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Registration is recommended, but not required. More info.

- A Concrete Rose, at 910 S. Duke St. (Suite 105) in Lancaster, will host an LGBTQ+ mixer from 6-9 p.m. Registration is required. More info.

June 2

- Our Town Brewery, at 252 N. Prince St. in Lancaster, will unveil its Pride-themed beer, Pride Parade, in an event from 5-9 p.m. The beer, which is raspberry-forward IPA, is in collaboration with Lancaster Pride. A dollar from every beer pour will benefit Lancaster Pride. Registration is recommended, but not required. More info.

- Susquehanna Stage, at 133 W. Market St. in Marietta, will host two nights of drag performances (June 2-3) starting at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $12. More info.

June 4

- The Conestoga River Club will host a Pride event where people can kayak down the Conestoga River, starting at Powerhouse Road in Safe Harbor, from 7 a.m. to noon. The guided trip will take around 4 hours. Tickets cost $10 per person, and optional T-shirts cost $25. Registration is required. More info.

June 11

- Lancaster Pride will host a pet parade at Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, starting at 11:15 a.m. Attendees can register their pets starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin near the cannon and continue around the park until it ends at Beau's Dream Dog Park. Registration is required to participate, though the event is free to attend. More info.

June 14

- The Keystone Business Alliance and Lancaster Pride will collaborate for a LGBTQ+ business mixer at the Pressroom, at 26 W. King St. in Lancaster, from 6-8 p.m. The mixer is free for Lancaster Pride vendors and some Keystone Business Alliance members, and $10 for general admission. More info.

June 16

- The Imperial Restaurant, at 26 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster, will host a pre-Pride party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear all white, as the event is reminiscent to the white party held in Palm Springs, California. There is no cover charge. Attendees must be 21 years old or older. Registration is recommended, but not required. More info.

June 17

- Lititz Chooses Love will host its annual Pride festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St. in Lititz. The event will feature performances, family-friendly activities, speakers and more. More info.

- Lancaster Pride will host its annual Pride celebration from noon to 7 p.m. at the Lancaster County Convention Center, at 25 S. Queen St. in Lancaster. There will be vendors, drag performances, food options and more. Tickets cost $5. Afterwards, people can attend the afterparty from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. The afterparty is for attendees 21 years old or older. Tickets cost $15. More info.

June 22

- Lancaster Pride will host a celebrity bartender fundraiser at Decades, 438 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Organizers say to stay tuned for the lineup of celebrity guest bartenders. Tickets cost $25, and come with a buffet and $5 worth of arcade tokens for games at Decades. More info.

June 24

- Lancaster Pride will host a pool party from 6-8:30 p.m. at Conestoga Pines, 200 Arthur E. Morris Parkway in Lancaster. This party is in collaboration with Lancaster Rec. Tickets cost $5 for general admission, or free for children ages 6 and under. More info.

June 30

- Lititz Chooses Love will host a fireside talk from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bergstrasse, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. The talk is meant to highlight LGBTQ+ voices and explain how allies and members of the community can support each other. More info.

Did we miss anything? Email mjmiller@lnpnews.com to have your Pride event added.