Last year, James Buchanan, Pennsylvania’s only president and perennially worst-ranked POTUS, finally received a little recognition – in the form of a bobblehead doll released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. Buchanan, the nation’s 15th president, joined 17 of his fellow “Neglected Presidents” to be recognized in the collectible form.

This year, the Buchanan bobblehead is being released alongside the rest of his fellow presidents with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s complete series of presidential bobbleheads. The collection features all 45 men who’ve served in the nation's highest office.

"We’re excited to release this complete collection of bobbleheads featuring all 45 U.S. Presidents to celebrate Presidents’ Day,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar in a press release. “Each president played an important part in our country’s history, and we think people will enjoy this new series of presidential bobbleheads.”

The individually numbered-bobblehead dolls are mounted on a base with a replica White House and each president’s name on the front and number on the back.

The invidivual collectible Commander-in-Chief bobbleheads, including Buchanan's, are available for preorder for $30 plus $8 shipping fee and are expected to ship in May. (The Joe Biden and Donald Trump bobbleheads are in-stock and ready to ship now). The complete set is available for $1,250. The presidential bobbleheads can be ordered from store.bobbleheadhall.com.

Enjoy watching your bobblehead Buchanan nod his head in agreement to questions like “Did you enjoy a glass of Madeira wine by the pond at Wheatland?” “Do many historians feel you did a poor job steering the nation from civil war?” or “Were you the only president to never marry?”

When James Buchanan said "my vindication is complete," he was talking about the House of Representatives declining to impeach him in 1860. But he may well have said the same thing when he realized he'd been made into a bobblehead.