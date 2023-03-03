On Monday nights for the last decade – or longer, depending on who you ask – POV Comedy has been providing a space for aspiring comedians to take the stage for five minutes at a time from around the state. With each passing week at Millersville’s Phantom Power, the open mic comedy night has picked up a little more speed – now, it holds “POV Comedy Presents” events featuring nationally touring comedians paired with the best local openers.

On Sunday, March 5, comedian Steven Rogers will headline an evening of comedy featuring Peter Wong, Reading native Jarrod Micale and Lancaster’s own Audrie Marsh as the host. Rogers has been featured on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” and released his first special, “Before He Was Super,” to wide acclaim in 2022.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Comedians such as Alan Massenburg, Lemaire Lee and Collin Chamberlain have headlined POV Comedy events in the last year. While they themselves might not be household names yet, having proven funny people on a consistent basis helps let potential crowds know that if they need a place to laugh, there’s a place at the end of a rocky road in Millersville where they can do it.

“We are very welcoming, we give people good feedback and it's a place where people can make a friend or two in comedy, which only makes it easier to go to the open mic,” says Marsh on a phone call along with POV regulars Micale, Kyle Ziegler and Kyle Shahan. “Comedy can have a strange sort of artificial competitiveness to it, even in small venues where very few people will go pro. If you're funny, we actually support it, instead of getting pissed off that you're funnier.” Read next: Your complete guide to March's 18 First Friday events in Lancaster city HISTORY

Before it was POV Comedy – that's “Point of View Comedy,” a reference to Phantom Power's former life as the Point of View Cinema theater – it was known as “Guy Walks Into a Bar,” an open mic at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster city. There are conflicting reports on when it began – Marsh says 2012 or 2013, while former Chameleon general manager Terry Sheetz says possibly even before that. Newspaper archives confirm that, at the very least, it really started in earnest in 2013, with former hosts Ryan Meehan and Brendon Krick.

Sheetz, who is colloquially known as “T” to friends and patrons, says that the early days of the open mic were rambunctious.

“When we started, behind the bar, we used to serve glass bottles in the Lizard Lounge,” Sheetz recounts, referencing the more intimate stage and bar in the Chameleon's basement. “I would line up all these glass bottles. If someone told a joke I didn't like, I would smash a bottle in the bin, like, it would be like my version of the 'gong' [from ‘The Gong Show’] and it was fun. It became known that that's what I was doing, like a sort of quirk of that night.”

If You Go What: POV Comedy Presents Steve Rogers with Peter Wong, Jarrod Micale and Audrie Marsh. Where: Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville. When: 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Cost: $15.

More info: phantompower.net.

While years passed and new hosts and regulars flocked to that dark edge of Water Street, “Guy Walks Into a Bar” quietly became one of the club’s last longtime weekly events. When COVID-19 first emerged, the comedy open mic was the very last event that the Chameleon Club would ever hold, on March 9, 2020, before the club closed for good later that year.

Sheetz and Phantom Power owner (and former Chameleon general manager prior to Sheetz’s tenure) Gregg Barley helped give the comedians a place to land after months of online performances in the summer of 2020 and has been going strong ever since. On a recent Monday night at the venue, 26 comedians signed up to perform, so many that co-host Micale enforced a strict four-minute cutoff for sets. Nervous energy pervaded the space at the start as patrons quickly flipped through joke notebooks and the notepad apps on their phones. The list featured newcomers, grizzled vets and comedians both funny and not yet funny. 6 March concerts in, near Lancaster County to check out, from Oak Ridge Boys to Wood Brothers “Imagine you've been going to church - because people go so frequently so they know what is going to happen to an extent - imagine you've gone to church your whole life, and then someone randomly shows up one day who has no idea what church is,” Micale says, describing the “anything can happen” nature of the weekly event. “That's an open mic, basically. It's controlled chaos.”

While the Chameleon Club's downtown location might have encouraged more walk-ins -- and therefore, chaos --Marsh says that Phantom Power provides more intentional performers, some of which come from as far as Harrisburg, York and Philadelphia to prove their mettle for five minutes at a clip.

After Rogers’ headlining event, the POV clan is next focusing its attention inward on Marsh, who will record her first comedy special at Tellus360 on April 16. Regular POV co-hosts Shahan and Micale will open, with Kearasten Jordan hosting.

As the group ramps up special showcases, there will always be a place for someone to just walk in off the street and try out their “tight five” on a Monday night to a receptive crowd.

“I think the best thing about open mic comedy is that, when you go to a music open mic and someone goes up with a guitar, you have at least some expectation that that person knows how to play guitar a little bit,” Marsh says.“With a comedy open mic, nobody knows if they're good at it or not until they try it, and most people are not good at it to start. I love to watch people keep coming back and watching their joke writing and commitment improve.”