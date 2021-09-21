Postmodern Jukebox will visit Lancaster once again, this time bringing the spirit of the roaring '20s.

Their international "Grand Reopening" tour has a leg at the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster on Oct. 9.

Postmodern Jukebox is best known for taking modern songs and turning them into old-time hits, akin to songs the listener would hear in the '40s or before.

Some of its hits include covers of "All About That Bass" from Meghan Trainor and "Seven Nation Army" by White Stripes, though many of their videos on YouTube have several million views.

“I’m grateful to be able to create and collaborate with so many talented people, and playing live to a theater full of music fans is something that we’ve all really missed,” says founder of the musical group Scott Bradlee in a press release.

Their tour this year will celebrate the 1920s and acknowledge its parallels to the 2020s, namely the Spanish flu and the COVID-19 pandemics.

“It's crazy how history repeats itself,” Bradlee says, “and it’s striking that people back then reported the same feelings – everybody was beyond tired of being cooped up by themselves after weathering a long pandemic."

Tickets are $55 for reserved seating. For more information, and to see more shows from Arts at Millersville's season, visit artsmu.com.