Elizabethtown native Austin Telenko and his wife Marideth Telenko - better known as the popular dance duo @cost_n_mayor on TikTok, have been been making big moves since they began creating their viral videos in 2020.

And they're not just making dance moves. Last fall, the charismatic choreographers got married and moved to Los Angeles. The couple has amassed a fanbase of 4.5 million TikTok followers. They've also partnered with Sew Sew You to create a sustainable and stylish '90s hip hop-inspired clothing line called Flip the Mix. They've choreographed dances for big brands -- most recently, Crocs, Mr. Clean and Coppertone. They've worked with their dance heroes, like Derek Hough of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" fame.

Tonight, July 1, the duo makes an appearance on NBC's "Access Hollywood" during a dance segment with host Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Mazza Lopez. The segment airs during "Access Hollywood" on WGAL at 7:30 p.m.

Austin Telenko says he was impressed with the former "Saved by the Bell" star and his wife's dance moves.

"They actually killed it," says Austin Telenko, 27. "The day we filmed it must’ve been a huge dance day. There were some other people on there teaching them dances. But we got up there and we did a couples routine with him and his wife and it was a lot of fun to see two couples moving and grooving."

The Telenkos taught the Lopezes a choregraphed dance routine for the segment.

The pair discovered they also had something in comment: they both met through performing.

"It was cool to sit down with them and talk about how we met doing a show together and that’s how they met as well," says Marideth Telenko, 24. "We knew we wanted to teach them choreography that was couple-related so we gave them tricky formations and moments where they can dance facing each other. It was fun to lean into the dance couplehood of it, because we both resonate with that heavily. It was really fun to sit down and talk to them about how we both have similar origin stories."

The Telenkos say there's something uniquely special when it comes to the connection of couples and dance.

"I think couples dancing is the most magical thing ever," says Marideth Telenko. "There’s something special about couples in choreography and dance that just brings a different energy to the table. There’s just some sort of magic dust in it. It really is special."

The couple credits their success to their shared ability to be in sync with each other and have fun while creating their content. Their dance videos are uniquely funny and flashy.

"We love going back and forth and making each other laugh. She’s a lot funnier than I am," says Austin Telenko.

"I’m not even going to argue with you," says Marideth Telenko.

The two recently wrapped up a particularly funny series of choreography videos based on iPhone ringtones that went viral on TikTok.

"I remember going ‘this is either going to be so funny or so stupid.’ There was no in between," says Marideth Telenko. "It was going to be hilarious or a total disaster and we’re lucky that it came out on the hilarious side."

The two have been have so wrapped up in their recent viral series that the tones have become stuck in their heads. When asked about their favorite song to dance to in 2022, Marideth Telenko could only think of one answer.

"Marimba Tone No. 5," she says.

Follow the Telenkos on TikTok at @cost_n_mayor. Tune in to "Access Hollywood" for their segment on WGAL at 7:30 p.m.