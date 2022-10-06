Poppy the groundhog’s already starred in a Super Bowl commercial.

Now Lancaster’s most famous woodchuck is in the running to be named America’s Favorite Pet.

The rescue groundhog is currently in first place in the quarter finals of the national contest. One pet will win $10,000 and be featured in “InTouch” magazine.

Poppy fans can vote daily for free at americasfavpet.com or buy votes. Donations help PAWS.org’s mission to help sick, injured or orphaned animals. Voting for this round ends Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.

Poppy’s bio on the contest website says groundhogs are master engineers and hibernators worthy of study and appreciation.

It doesn’t mention how she became an animal ambassador.

Poppy was found alone, only a few weeks old in Conestoga. Rescuers at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro discovered her teeth were crooked, preventing her from eating. Groundhog teeth grow quickly. When the teeth align, they’re ground down with each bite, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Poppy’s teeth would grow into the opposite jaw so her incisors were removed.

She’s now an ambassador for her handler Betsy Shank’s group, Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation in Millersville, which focuses on rescuing squirrels, cottontail rabbits and more.

Poppy’s work there helped her film a Jeep commercial with Bill Murray for the Super Bowl just before the pandemic.

If Poppy wins the pet contest, her prize money will be used by Acorn Acres to add space for animals, Shank says.