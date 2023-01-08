One reason Lauren Ciemiewicz cherishes directing Penn Manor School District choirs comes from guiding students, such as Hector Rodriguez. The junior started singing in sixth grade and has tried to quit choir every year since. Ciemiewicz, however, won’t let him walk out the door.

“I didn’t have much confidence,” Rodriguez notes, explaining that he didn’t believe his voice sounded strong enough for choir. “Mrs. C gave me advice: Don’t compare yourself to others. Grow into yourself. Meet some other tenors and get goofy.”

The choir director’s persuasive words apparently paid off. Rodriguez, from Millersville, will join about 210 other carefully selected choir students Saturday at Solanco High School to perform in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Chorus Festival.

About 65 public and private schools comprise District 7, which includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

IF YOU GO What: Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Chorus Festival. Where: Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville. When: 5 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $8 cash or check. Tickets available beginning 3 p.m. Saturday. More info: pmeadistrict7.org.

Rodriguez “is one of my favorite students to push,” Ciemiewicz says. She encourages singers to build a community of trust and respect. “I love seeing their takeaways,” the educator says of her students. Rehearsing, competing and performing hone skills choir members may use as adults. “This will do wonders for them.”

And, despite his worries, Rodriguez placed fourth out of 25 singers chosen for his tenor group. Performers will separate into eight sections of 25 singers, from soprano to bass.

“These are really, really good singers,” says Robert Bigley, who will lead district choir members through two days of rehearsals preceding the concert. The guest conductor also directs choral studies and the Arts and Culture Series for Lancaster Bible College.

The musical selections should mirror feelings experienced during the pandemic, Bigley says. For instance, the concert begins with words of chaos and discordance. The mood lifts, however, with songs that evoke hope and reawakening.

Those involved with District 7, though, seem focused on the excitement of getting together and singing.

“This is the first time we are back to our full size and routine,” says Robert Shaubach, who directs the orchestra for Lampeter-Strasburg High School and serves as District 7 president. The organization held online auditions for the 2022 concert and limited the number of participants.

“Students put a lot of time and effort into this,” Shaubach says, adding he wants singers to “meet people who love music and love performing as much as they do.”

Students seem to agree. “I have a big passion for music,” says David Wild, a Solanco High School senior from Quarryville who will sing tenor during the festival. “I like the expression, that you can shape who you are as a person. Everyone’s style is different.”

The 18-year-old plans a career in music education and looks forward to the District 7 experience that should resemble pre-pandemic singing events.

Penn Manor senior Nicole Chen wants to connect with other students. The 17-year-old will mark her third District 7 music festival this year as a piano accompanist. Last year, she recalls, groups of students would randomly sing “Happy Birthday” to anyone named Nigel. Repeatedly.

If no one named Nigel participates this year, students will choose someone else to serenade. “We try to sing in harmony,” says the Mountville resident, who plans to minor in piano performance.

Erin Biles, who directs Solanco High School choirs and will host the festival, likes that District 7 students may experience joy and camaraderie that comes with making music with others.

“In a practical sense, choral singing helps encourage teamwork, humility, artistry, empathy and mental prowess,” Biles says. “Metaphorically, singing in a choir is the unity of human voices and souls. It’s sacred — not necessarily in a religious way but also in that way for some. It transcends the physical.”

That also may hold true for an audience. “Live performances of great choral events inspire people,” Bigley says.

“I treat choral music as if it’s theater,” explains Bigley, who also performs as an actor. “We have words, and it’s our job to convey the meaning.”

The conductor wants parents to leave the auditorium proud of their singers, and he wants those young voices to hone their craft whether it be through musical phrasing or breathing. “They already are artists,” Bigley said. “They can turn talent into a skill.”

Participants will gather Friday morning at 8:30 for about 12 hours of rehearsal before meeting Saturday morning for more — until the 5 p.m. performance at Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road in Quarryville. Tickets for $8 cash or check will be sold beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Students also may audition for the Region V choir while attending District 7.

The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association will cancel the concert in case of bad weather, and auditions for Region V will be rescheduled, Biles notes.

SATURDAY'S PERFORMANCE The choir performance will start with dissonance, despair and death. Stick around, though, and watch musical darkness fade into a reawakening of joy and hope, of passing through a treacherous storm. Any similarity to a recent worldwide health crisis is purely intentional, says Robert Bigley, who will make his first foray as the guest conductor for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Chorus Festival in Solanco Saturday. The event will bring choir students from eight counties, including Lancaster, to rehearse for two days before performing a concert. The audience experience should mirror feelings brought by the pandemic, says Bigley, who also directs choral studies and the Arts and Culture series for Lancaster Bible College. He joined the faculty in 2007. “I chose music that talks about becoming.” In fact, four of the nine choral selections were created during COVID-19, when choirs performed virtually as tiny face boxes on a Zoom screen. “It’s interesting to see what was going on in the composers’ hearts,” Bigley says. Written during the lockdown, “When God Decided to Invent,” music by Joshua Shank with text from an E.E. Cummings poem, will open the concert. The selection begins with God blowing life into the universe only to have man destroy it. Then the music will brighten. “The concert will carry you out of darkness and into the light,” the conductor notes. Other choir selections include “Music of Stillness,” Sing Joyfully,” “Ein kleiner, hübscher Vogel (No. 6 from Liebeslieder Walzer, Op. 52),” “When I Rise Up,” “Hold On Just a Little While Longer,” “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and “Shenandoah.” The performance also includes “Bura Fera,” based on the African American spiritual “Turn Back Pharaoh’s Army.” The Fisk Jubilee Singers from Fisk University in Tennessee performed the selection in the Australian Outback in the early 1900s, Bigley says. The arrangement impressed indigenous audience members so much that they translated the lyrics into their native language of Yorta Yorta. PMEA singers will perform the spiritual in Yorta Yorta at the concert. “We’re bringing it back to America,” Bigley says.