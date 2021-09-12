Jean Parvin Bordewich spent two decades working on staff in the U.S. Congress. So when she was inspired to write two recent plays, she was naturally drawn to the history of that branch of government as her subject matter.

Bordewich, a program officer for U.S. Democracy at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation in California, has written a play, “Now’s the Time,” in which Lancaster’s own fiery abolitionist Congressman Thaddeus Stevens and his housekeeper, 19th-century African American businesswoman Lydia Hamilton Smith are major characters.

The play will be performed as a reading online, by professional actors from across the country, on Friday, Sept. 17 — a presentation of LancasterHistory.

The play, which takes place in both Lancaster and Washington, D.C., concerns the events surrounding the battle over Reconstruction and the future of the defeated Confederate states; Stevens’ vision for a transformed society based on equality; and the impeachment and acquittal of President Andrew Johnson.

Bordewich previously worked as staff director for the U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee and for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. John Hall, and served on her town council in the Hudson Valley. She previously wrote and produced a play, “Hunt,” about the blackmail and suicide of Sen. Lester Hunt in 1954.

We spoke with Bordewich by phone from San Francisco. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you choose Thaddeus Stevens as the subject for this play?

I knew about Thaddeus Stevens because of my husband, Ferguson Bordewich. He writes nonfiction books about American history. And he got involved, starting at least 20 years ago, with efforts to first save and then restore the Thaddeus Stevens-Lydia Hamilton Smith house in Lancaster. We have family in the Lancaster area. I’m familiar with Lancaster, I love Lancaster, and I was familiar with Stevens.

And so I got really intrigued with Thaddeus Stevens and the role he played in Congress — which is my area of interest and expertise — both during and after the Civil War.

(At a time when) there was a lot of talk among Democrats about, “Oh, we need to impeach Donald Trump,” I thought, wait a minute, there haven’t been very many impeachments of presidents in our history, and no one has ever been convicted by the Senate. I thought, why is that? So I started reading a lot about impeachment, and I realized that the impeachment of Andrew Johnson was really a seminal moment in our history.

So, those things kind of came together, and I realized Stevens and the other characters that I eventually brought into my play were operating in one of the most important moments of our history, and yet one of the least understood moments. It was the early years after the Civil War, when almost anything was possible, and so I thought this is a really interesting and exciting moment. It’s about race, it’s about history, it’s about politics and it’s about impeachment, and all those things coming together in a compelling and important person, which is Thaddeus Stevens.

How does the play resonate with current events?

I started the play in 2017, and through the lens of impeachment, and more and more I realized what was so pivotal about this play was that we chose what direction we were going to take as a society, as a country in terms of how we handle race and justice and equality. And there were people like Stevens who had a clear vision about “a Second Founding.” They had made plans in early Reconstruction laws, for example, for formerly enslaved people in the South to be given land that was taken from the defeated plantation owners so that they could have an economic basis for prosperity. And then that was ripped out from under the by the policies of Andrew Johnson. They saw this as the moment, that now’s the time to do it. And they made progress, but ultimately it was a failed promise. And I think that, as I worked on this play and we have things like the Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd murder and all that has cascaded since then — and the reexamination of the parts of our history that we don’t know or we were never taught — how we have a much fuller history to learn about that includes a lot of what happened both not only during the period of slavery but afterward.

What’s the Lancaster portion of your play about?

The play begins and ends in Lancaster. It opens in Lancaster when Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith are at home and it’s just a few weeks after Lincoln’s inauguration, and it’s the evening when Lincoln was assassinated. So they’re home and talking about the inauguration. And then they get the news by messenger, that Lincoln has been shot and isn’t expected to do well. So they start immediately making plans to go to Washington.

The play opens with an imaginary moment, where (Stevens) is seeing the possibility of a different kind of society, where people, black and white, are always together as he hoped.

As the play ends in Lancaster, (Stevens) is talking about that he is dying and he’s talking about where he wants to be buried. And, of course (they talk about) Shreiner (-Concord) Cemetery, and he talks about living out his principles even in death (being buried in an integrated cemetery).

I portray (Stevens and Smith) as very close and a very warm and loving relationship, but I don’t come down on the side that it was necessarily something sexual or even romantic in nature. She was an independent woman in her own right.

Has the play been performed elsewhere?

Last September 2020, we had a reading of “Now’s the Time,” hosted by the U.S. Capitol Historical Society in Washington, D.C., but we couldn’t do it in person this time because of the limitations of COVID. So this is the second public reading and it’s going to be virtual also.

What do you think is the status of Stevens’ historical reputation?

I think among a small group of people who are very interested in American history know about him, and the certainly Lydia Hamilton Smith and others in the play, like (Sen.) William Fessenden (Stevens’ fellow Radical Republican who voted to acquit Johnson) and George Downing. He was an amazingly interesting African American. He left his wealth and businesses behind in Newport, Rhode Island, and came to run the (Congress) members’ dining room in 1865 after the war, so that he could be near the political action and try to push for these kinds of changes Stevens and others wanted. I think that Stevens and Smith and Downing deserve to be a lot better known than they are, and I hope that this sort of reexamination of our history that is taking place now will help to give them a much more visible role so more people will know about them.

IF YOU GO • What: “Now’s the Time,” a virtual reading of a play about the Reconstruction period and the impeachment and acquittal of President Andrew Johnson. A discussion will follow the performance. • When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 online. • Cost: Free, but registration is required. • Presented by: LancasterHistory. • Tickets: Visit lancasterhistory.org or the event page at lanc.news/ThaddeusPlay.