October's First Friday falls on the first of the month, and some events embrace the spooky season right out of the gate, like a Halloween-themed organ concert. But that's not all Lancaster's art and culture scene has to offer.

Several galleries will debut new artists this month in anticipation of this year's ArtWalk, a self-guided art tour which will formally happen this Saturday and Sunday. Some galleries already have the new exhibits up in time for First Friday.

Here are 14 events to check out this Friday, from an exhibit of water lily paintings to an exclusive horror-comedy test film screening.

Botanic Panic

Lancaster- and Philadelphia-based artist Matty Geez will debut his collection of mixed media soft sculptures inspired by plants and gender nuances. The collection will remain at Curio until Nov. 27.

More information: Curio. Gallery and Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Laura Watts exhibit

New York-based artist Laura Watts returns to Lancaster County for the first time since 2009, this time with her collection of water lily paintings. Friday's public opening will have cocktails and music. Reservations are recommended; call 717-509-7780 or email grace@thegroffs.com. The exhibit runs through Oct. 9.

More information: Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | More info

'Strictly Functional Pottery National'

More than 150 pieces of pottery will be available to view and buy at the Lancaster Museum of Art, presented by the Demuth Foundation.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Red Raven art exhibits

Red Raven Art Company will feature two artists in October: Regina Martin (one of the owners of Red Raven), who works with still-life paintings, and Stuart Dunkel, who only paints mice. Exhibit will continue through Oct. 30.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Plan Our Future

Lancaster city government will host an event with free live music in Penn Square. Representatives will be in the square, and they want to hear your vision for what Lancaster city could be. Visitors will get swag. From 4-6 p.m., there will be salsa dancing.

More information: Penn Square, on Queen and King streets | Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | More info

Alumni Talks from PCA&D

Artists who graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design host virtual and in-person talks about their careers and works. This Friday, two artists will host talks. Samantha Sanders, class of 2016, will host a virtual talk at 1:30 p.m., and Paul Chrastina, class of 1985, will host an in-person talk at 5:15 p.m.

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Vary by talk | More info

Marion Weatcher: 'Flowjects'

Manheim artist Marion Weatcher will premiere her gallery of "Flowjects" at Mulberry Art Studios. Weatcher focuses on flowers and objects and uses acrylic paints. The exhibit will run until the end of October.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

'Animals'

Retired Millersville University professor Robert A. Nelson will release several paintings from the '60s to the '90s in an exhibit, 'Animals,' at Karen Anderer Fine Art this Friday. The 96-year-old artist is featured in several acclaimed galleries across the world. The exhibit will continue through Nov. 6.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop

Perfect Pots will host a succulent pumpkin workshop in its new Queen Street location. An employee will walk through how to create an arrangement of pumpkins and succulents to create a fall centerpiece. Registration is recommended.

More information: Perfect Pots, 258 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m., though each demonstration takes about an hour | Cost: $10 deposit, goes toward the cost of supplies in-workshop | More info

Leaf painting

Lancaster Creative Factory reopens this Friday with a leaf painting activity.

More information: Lancaster Creative Factory, 580 S. Prince St. Rear, Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | Cost: $5, and you take home the leaf you paint | More info

'Femme Noir'

David Lyall Home & Design will host works from Jaye Crist, who specializes in black and white photography that highlights the female form. Crist will host an artist reception on First Friday. The exhibit is on display through Oct. 23.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Altana gallery

The second floor of Altana features a gallery with works from artists Steven Georges, Ira Steele, Mike Finch, Stew Bradley, Joe Montalbano, Jain Coble, Jazmine Gabriel, Thomas Valentine and Megan Nelson.

More information: Altana Rooftop Lounge, 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. | More info

'HeBGB TV' screening

In October, Mr. Suit's monthly Zoetropolis horror flick screening for First Friday Fright Night will be the premiere test screening of locally made horror-comedy film "HeBGB TV." The film is not set to release until fall 2022. If you go, make sure to have your COVID-19 vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the film.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 11 p.m. | More info

'Spooktacular Organ'

The First Reformed Church will play spooky songs from famous composers to mark the start of October.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info