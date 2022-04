After a 2021 cancellation at the York State Fair, Florida rapper Pitbull will finally touch down in central Pennsylvania for a concert at Hersheypark Stadium.

Pitbull will perform on Saturday, July 30, and will feature special guest Iggy Azalea on this stop of his "Can't Stop Me Now" tour.

The musician's most recent concert in the general area was at Reading's Santander Arena in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 15, and can be found at hersheyentertainment.com.