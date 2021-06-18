If you hear a low, mournful cry of "Dale!" coming from the York area, now you know why.

The rallying cry of popular rapper Pitbull won't be heard at the York State Fair this year after all.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the previously scheduled concert on Sunday, July 23 is now canceled.

“We are very disappointed for Pitbull’s concert to have been canceled," says fair executive officer Bryan Blair in a statement. "We were fully committed to hosting this show but once again we fell victim to venues canceling Pitbull concerts due to capacity restrictions that were immediately before or after our date and routing became an issue."

Refunds will be issued, though they might take up to two weeks.

According to Blair, there won't be enough time to find another national headliner to fill the Sunday slot, though Sunday will still feature a "Salute the Heroes" parade as well as a "Heroes Appreciation Day."

Other headliners at the 2021 York State Fair include Kane Brown, Halestorm and Casting Crowns.

For more information on performing artists and tickets, visit yorkfair.org.