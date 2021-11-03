If you could use a little bling to brighten your mood, the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library have some good news: The Baubles & Bling Sale is back.

It's a fundraiser for the programs of the Lancaster Public Library.

After being canceled because of the pandemic last year, the sale featuring costume, fine and vintage jewelry and accessories runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

The sale is on the second floor of the Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St.

The friends group is offering high-quality, gently used donated jewelry, scarves and handbags at discount prices. Some items for men will be available, as well.

At the sale, the friends volunteer group is offering Bling Bags for $5 apiece; they're filled with miscellaneous pieces of jewelry.

Face masks that cover the nose and mouth must be worn at all times in the sale room. Only 20 people will be allowed in the room at a time, to allow for social distancing.

Cash, credit cards and checks are accepted for purchases.

For information, visit lanc.news/BaublesBling.