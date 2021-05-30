Oil of lavender, bitumen of Judea. And a pinhole in a pewter plate to do crudely the elegant work of the human eye.

On a morning in 1826 or so, a Frenchman with a mechanical bent gathered them all, pointed the box out a window across roof-lines of a dull barnyard and invented photography.

Photography, of all the arts, I respect and admire and don’t pretend to understand. And I’ve worked alongside photographers in newspapers for almost 40 years now.

A photographer’s medium is light, light itself, that stuff Einstein told us was more real than time but which scientists grope to define. I’m not even sure whether to call it a force or a wave or a particle. As a word-person, that feels like free-falling.

When I was writing history columns for my last newspaper, a very old man told me about some forgotten cemeteries he knew in the woods above Avondale. A photographer and I drove down there one day and picked him up to go hunt them.

His daughter was dubious that he knew any such thing, but it was a beautiful spring day.

I drove the three of us around in the hills, talking about the old days. We never found any graves.

But I remember the photographer’s fascination with the old man’s clear eyes, the way they caught the reflected light in the car, and I watched her turn her camera irresistibly to him as subject.

In the most factual of occupations, she was still, and always, an artist. And she had her eye open always for both the news and the art. Somewhere I still have a print of one of the shots of him she took.

More than most artists, I think, photographers have that opportunistic eye. They’re all journalists, in a sense, coldly waiting to pounce on the light when it turns magic.

More so than painters or poets, they are bound by reality, but they compensate by an alertness to it that seems animal and aesthetic all at once. I have seen one watch a cloud cross a field for half an hour till it stood just so behind that tree.

The Milky Way

I unrealistically expect all photography to act responsibly around reality. It knows it can fool people. With such powers come responsibilities, no? And these day reality already has enough banana peels under its heels.

Stargazing is an old hobby of mine, but I look at pictures of the night sky online and see digital photographs of something I have never seen and never will: The Milky Way in the night sky above a lit-up city.

They are not fakes: That light is really there. The galaxy, with its channels of dust and stars too faint for mere eyes, looms over a grid of streetlights and office lights.

You will never see that except in a photograph because your eye does not behave like the digital camera that took it. You can’t set your aperture and fiddle with your ISO and shutter speed. There’s no Adobe in your head.

Dark skies in our times require patience. You have to get away from light long enough for your eyes to fully open. Rest indoors in darkness for 20 minutes or so, then step out under a clear night sky in a lightless landscape. The heavens all but sing Gloria to you.

Many people now living never have seen it. That sight and the wonder of it are perhaps the starting spot of all human speculation since our ancestors left the trees for the wide Serengeti.

Arrange that scene for a modern teenager? “Is that all? It looks better on the internet. Can I have my phone now?”

Writers chase words, photographers chase light. That unity in light is why photography is one art, from the 1826 barnyard bitumen shot (if there were geese or pigs in it, they erased themselves in moving back and forth during the hours of exposure), to the digital display of the galaxy spanned over us.

The artist gathers the light, mechanically or digitally. Already reality is cropped and dodged; the photographer has chosen this hour, this spot, this angle and frame of the lens. Then the photographer alters, more or less, the gathered light and makes it art. It ceased to be real before the lens clicked.

