The contents of your bag, backpack or purse might become a part of a new photo collection from one of Lancaster's busiest photographers.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 10 and extending to Friday, Aug. 14, Modern Art hosts Michelle Johnsen as she works on a new project, "Things We Carry," which consists of photos of the contents of peoples' bags. Johnsen is the latest resident "Living Worker" in the art space's Museum of the Living Worker series, which puts artists and their work on display in the window of Modern Art for a week.

"Things We Carry" is the latest project for Johnsen, who has spent much of the last few months documenting Black Lives Matter protests in Lancaster. Some of her images appeared in the Demuth Museum's "This Moment" exhibition in June. Prior to that, Johnsen spent the first months of COVID-19 quarantining organizing "Stoop Sessions," organized photos of friends and families who are quarantined together.

Safety precautions remain in place at Modern Art, and onlookers and bag carriers are encouraged to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart.

For more information, visit itsmodernart.com.

