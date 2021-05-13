Jam band mainstays Phish has canceled two shows at Hershey's Giant Center, and replaced them with two shows a little less than a mile away at Hersheypark Stadium.

The concerts, originally slated for 2020, are the latest to be officially rescheduled at the trio of Hershey properties. The shows will take place Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale Friday, May 21.

The move from the Giant Center, with a capacity of around 10,000, to the outdoor Hersheypark Stadium, which caps at 30,000, will allow thousands more Phish heads to procure tickets than originally planned. In 2007, Phish officially released "Live Phish 12.01.95," a full length concert recorded at the band's 1995 performance at Hersheypark Stadium.

Along with the Ticketmaster link, Phish's official website is also offering a ticket lottery system for single and both day tickets. For more information on these shows and others, visit hersheyentertainment.com.