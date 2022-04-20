The Warwick High School band recently received a $1,000 grant from the Phish fan nonprofit organization The Mockingbird Foundation. The Foundation, which began in 1997, has generated more than $1.9 million with over 500 grants for music education programs for children in all 50 states, according to the foundation's website.

“We are looking into ways that we can best use the grant money into creating more educational experiences for our students in band,” says Matt Tenaglia, the Warwick Middle and High School band director, in an email.

The Mockingbird Foundation sent unsolicited $1,000 grants to music programs near each of Phish’s 2021 summer and fall concerts, as well as the concert the band livestreamed on New Year’s Eve from a secret venue they called “The Ninth Cube.”

The “Ninth Cube” turned out to be a studio in Rock Lititz, now confirmed by a press release from Warwick School District. Phish, who performed a cover of Syd Barrett’s “Baby Lemonade” during their Rock Lititz concert, did in fact make lemonade out of lemons when they pivoted to performing the free livestreamed New Year’s Eve set in Lititz when their planned Madison Square Garden run was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron outbreak.

"We’re honored and humbled to be able to support music education programs like the one at Warwick School, particularly in the areas in which Phish performs," says Ellis Godard, executive director of the Mockingbird Foundation, in an email. "We understand and appreciate the power of music, and know that it especially matters at times like these."

Hershey Elementary School was also awarded a grant for Phish’s Aug. 10 and 11 concerts at Hersheypark Stadium.

“I learned about the grant following the performance on Dec. 31 as we didn’t really know the Phish performance was taking place due to it being closed to the public,” says Tenaglia. “I was approached by the Mockingbird Foundation about this grant that is available, so I applied and we were chosen as the recipient.”

Much like the refrain of “maybe so, maybe not” from the Phish song Stash, Tenaglia didn’t say if the marching band will learn any Phish material, but says he’s been listening to the Vermont-based jam band a bit more lately.

“Not much of their repertoire was on my radar prior to this, but I have been listening to them a little more frequently than in the past after this great experience,” says Tenaglia.

Phish takes the stage at Madison Square Garden tonight through April 23 including a three-set performance on April 22 to make up for their canceled New Year’s Eve gigs. The concerts are available to stream at livephish.com.