It's not quite the "End of the Road," but iconic Philly R&B group Boyz II Men will be journeying to Lancaster for a concert in early 2023.

American Music Theatre will host the vocal group, also known for hits such as "Motownphilly" and "I'll Make Love To You," for a concert on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tickets range from $99 to $139, and go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18.

In their quarter-century long career, Boyz II Men has won four Grammys and sold more than 25 million albums.

This will be the group's first time at the American Music Theatre, and, according to concert-tracking website Setlist.fm, will mark the first time the group performs in Lancaster County.

Visit amtshows.com for more information.