No, it's not the "Mount Joy" in Lancaster County - alternative rock band Mt. Joy is coming to Harrisburg this summer.

The Philadelphia-based band is the latest to join Harrisburg University Present's Summer Concert Series, joining a packed list including Jason Isbell, The Roots and others. Mt. Joy will perform at Riverfront Park on Saturday, September 6.

Tickets are $50 and go on sale this Thursday, April 20.

The band is named for a mountain located in Valley Forge National Park, where band members Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper grew up in Chester County. In a 2018 interview with LNP|LancasterOnline, Quinn said that his grandmother lives in Lancaster County, but that he couldn't recall if he had ever visited Mount Joy.

For more information on this and other HU Presents concerts, visit concertseries.harrisburg.edu.