When Zöe Allaire Reynolds’ Kississippi project takes the stage in Lancaster County on Saturday, it will be 513 days since she last played a live show in front of an audience.

That last show was March 6, 2020, at PhilaMOCA in Philadelphia.

Kississippi played with a band that has since seen its first big brush with success, with music placement featured on the 2021 HBO hit “Mare of Easttown” (“Mare” is “Marianne,” a Delaware County detective played by Kate Winslet with a thick Delco accent).

This show reunites those bands, this time at Millersville’s Phantom Power. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the West Frederick Street venue (tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door).

“We’re so happy about it,” Reynolds says over the phone. “It just feels like a natural transition back into playing shows. It’s going to be really fun, because we’re playing with friends, so it’ll take the nerves off. I haven’t socialized that much in the past two years, but I’ll figure out my way around it.”

The first Kississippi set in Lancaster since 2017 also comes just a week before the release of “Mood Ring” on Aug. 6, Reynolds’ first album since “Sunset Blush” dropped in 2018. The new album’s first single, “Around Your Room,” came out in 2020 and heralded a slight shift from Reynolds’ previously indie emo sound to something much brighter.

“I’ve always wanted to make pop music, but I just did not know what I was doing," Reynolds says. “Growing up with emo and indie music, it was easy to do the more indie pop vibe — which is also very fun — but the last few years has opened me up a little more to explore different production styles. This record is what I’ve been trying and wanting to make for a long time, but I just needed to get to the point where I was ready to make it. It feels like my first piece of music that I love entirely. It feels like my first record, in a way.”

While the themes haven’t changed drastically – love lost and won, the intense traversal of personal relationships - the music bubbles and percolates in a way Kississippi’s songs haven’t before.

“At my old shows, it was a lot of people standing around looking a little bit sad," Reynolds says. “And I thought, that's cool and all, but I want people to have fun. That's why I wrote a lot of the songs the way I did - man, I want to dance onstage, so I want people to dance in the audience, too. I don't want people to be like, 'I cried at the Kissy show.' I want you to at least be dancing while you're crying.”

“Mood Ring” has a kaleidoscope of feelings throughout, from the infectious, gang vocal-assisted ’80s pop of opener “We’re So in Tune” to the pangs of wanting throughout album centerpiece “Twin Flame.” The latter song features fellow buzzy Philly musician Bartees Strange on vocals (“That man is an absolute king!” Reynolds shouts at his mention). The album is both a stylistic jump from Reynolds’ previous work and a natural progression to where she wanted to be, musically.

Reynolds credits Seattle producer Andy Park, known for helping create such diverse works as rapper Mac Miller’s “Swimming” and the “Halo: Reach” soundtrack, with helping to pinpoint the album’s aural palette.

“He was working on stuff with the Deftones at the same time as me, and also recording with Ciara," Reynolds recalls. “And I'm like, here you are recording my emo band right now, OK! I really struggled with projecting myself on old records. I was really shy and not ready to share my voice. Andy really brought that out of me in our studio sessions and really pushed me to focus on the emotions of the lyrics and reflect them through my tone.”

The Phantom Power show also serves as a warmup for Kississippi’s first headlining tour in mid-August, which coincidentally includes a sold-out show at PhilaMOCA, the last place Reynolds performed those hundreds of days ago.

After a long wait, Kississippi seems poised to break out and show the true colors of that titular “Mood Ring.”

“I wrote this record kind of thinking that this is a record for someone that needs a friend, you know?” Reynolds says. “It’s a very open record, so I would hope that people are able to find comfort in it, whether they’re sad or happy. I used this record to make myself smile when I needed to, so I hope that it can do that for other people, too.”

Editor's note: This article formerly had a headline that erroneously said Kississippi was featured in "Mare of Easttown." This has since been corrected.