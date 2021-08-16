In June, during the first influx of concert announcement across Lancaster County, many music venue operators respectfully balked at the concept of verifying vaccination cards, citing the extra workload.

Now, only a few short months later with Lancaster County at 50% of citizens with at least one shot, Phantom Power in Millersville is the first to implement a new system to combat the spread.

Beginning Sept. 1, all ticketed indoor shows will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours. Phantom Power's statement specifies that proof can either be the vaccination card itself or a picture of the card.

Phantom Power owner Gregg Barley says that this is another facet of the venue's fight to stay alive since opening in March 2020, just as the pandemic began fundamentally changing daily life around the world.

"What really was a sobering moment was when we started getting touring bands and announcing shows," Barley says. "Take a band like Circa Survive for example, a show that's a complete honor to host, it's our first sold out show, so it's very important that we execute that show properly.

In the time since touring bands have confirmed shows and creating excitement, the Delta Variant has been dominating the news feed and getting people scared again. Now that we have our legs underneath us, we have the ability to control what our destiny is, hopefully."

The first indoor show affected by this new rule will be reggae band Jah Sun & The Rising Tide on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Phantom Power's Beer Garden, which features a small stage and bar outside next to the building, will not be affected by this change.

"I would much rather have people in the room feeling as safe as possible," Barley says. "Everyone can make their point and find chinks in the armor, I suppose, but I at least know that I'm doing my part to create a safe environment. Hopefully, people that want to live will come out and support us, and people that think it's ridiculous can continue going to whatever place they wanted to before."

For more information on tickets and guidelines, visit phantompower.net.