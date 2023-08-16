In the Lancaster music community, it’s common for the name “Chad Kinsey” to pop up in conversation.

An established sound engineer, producer and musician in Lancaster County, Kinsey has helped organize and direct various local music projects, such as StrummerJam, a Joe Strummer tribute event. He’s given guitar lessons to musical apprentices. And he’s earned a reputation for helping musicians enhance their craft by giving critical, yet honest, feedback.

Kinsey has dedicated his career to strengthening the local music scene.

Now, a few members of the Lancaster music community decided it was time to return the favor.

An acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis in September 2022 left Kinsey hospitalized for months — almost a year later, he is still unable to resume work at his studio, Kinsey Audio. When he’ll return to the studio, he’s not sure.

So, friends and fellow musicians arranged “Lancaster Calling: A Musical Festival to Benefit Chad Kinsey.”

The benefit concert will be held Aug. 20, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Phantom Power in Millersville.

Thanks to the tight-knit musical community Kinsey helped create, it wasn’t hard to get the ball rolling on organizing the event.

“As a community, we were seriously affected by what happened,” said John Flavin, a fellow musician, friend and organizer of the benefit. “It wasn’t at all a leap to be like, ‘We have to do something…’ Not a single person even thought about it for a moment.”

A little help from (his) friends

Kinsey held sessions with musicians at his studio just a week before he was hospitalized. He regularly goes on walks. He knows how to take care of himself.

So it was a surprise to all who know him when Kinsey started noticing changes to his health last year.

In September, Kinsey checked himself into a local hospital after becoming sick, where he was later diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Kinsey’s diagnosis is a type of cancer that begins in bone marrow and can spread through the bloodstream and infect other bodily organs, according to the American Cancer Society. He remained in the hospital receiving intensive care for five months.

Since returning home in January, Kinsey has been working to regain strength and weight — he’s even been reunited with his guitar. But he’s still unsure when he will return to work. Since he is self-employed, a year without work has meant a year without a steady income — and that’s where his friends have stepped in to help.

A Go Fund Me, the Chad Kinsey Assistance Fund, has raised more than $39,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Aug. 14. (For more information or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/chad-kinsey-assistance-fund.)

While Kinsey declined to comment for this article, Flavin and Kinsey’s other friends helping to organize the show say he’s grateful for the support.

A supportive collaborator

Flavin, Bobby Gentilo and Jessica Smucker — local musicians and friends of Kinsey — were disheartened by Kinsey’s diagnosis. They were also fearful of what a year-long hiatus from working would do to his career.

After putting in endless time and effort to get where he is today — owning own producing company, with experience traveling and performing across the world — his friends couldn’t imagine what it would be like for Kinsey to have to rebuild his career.

“No matter who you talk to, you will always get the same thing: Chad’s one of the hardest working people that you know,” says Gentilo, a music producer and singer-songwriter.

Since moving to Lancaster in the early 2000s, Gentilo has collaborated with Kinsey on various projects. Gentilo says the two have never had an argument in the studio; they’re always motivated to pursue what is best for the work of music.

Flavin also worked alongside Kinsey, who was one of the first guitarists in Flavin’s celtic rock band The Ogham Stones. Working with the band for about two years, Kinsey helped the group create distinct arrangements and encouraged Flavin to take vocal lessons, which helped him improve his technique.

For Smucker, her career might not be what it is today if not for open mics and Kinsey, her brutally honest friend.

“I can’t really talk about what I do musically without talking about Chad,” Smucker said.

In Smucker’s early years of establishing herself as a singer-songwriter, Kinsey was a source of straightforward feedback. He’s the kind of person who tells you his opinion straight to your face, even if it’s hard to hear, and his advice motivated Smucker to find ways to improve her work.

Eventually, their friendship turned into a partnership; Kinsey produced two of her studio albums.

Flavin, Gentilo and Smucker’s stories are a few of many connections forged between Kinsey and local musicians he has taught, advised and collaborated with. But they sum up a common sentiment amongst the community: Kinsey has been integral to growing and enlivening the Lancaster music scene.

“He works really hard for this community,” Gentilo says. “He’s critical because the better you are, the better it is for this musical community.”

From Joe Strummer to Chad Kinsey

This August, Flavin and his band were planning to bring StrummerJam back to Lancaster. First organized by Flavin in 2017, the event has occurred multiple times since then. This year's event was going to be hosted by Millersville music venue Phantom Power.

But one day, when Flavin, Gentilo, Smucker and some other friends were discussing how they could support Kinsey, Flavin didn’t waste time suggesting they use the Aug. 20 time slot at Phantom Power reserved for StrummerJam for a benefit concert instead.

Shannon McNally, general manager and events coordinator of Phantom Power, says the venue was happy to host the event. So much so that the owner, Gregg Barley, donated use of the space for the event.

“I’m happy that Phantom Power can be a place for folks to celebrate the music that brings everyone together to support each other’s needs,” McNally says.

Once the group had the idea for a benefit, it wasn’t difficult to find musicians to play at the show. The organizers received responses from so many artists who were interested in performing that there wouldn’t be enough time to feature every single one. Eleven local musicians were ultimately selected, including Flavin, Gentilo, Smucker and others with close personal and professional ties to Kinsey.

A raffle will feature items from local businesses that have been donated to the benefit. All proceeds from the raffle, ticket sales, and any other monetary donations will be given to Kinsey.

Flavin, Gentilo and Smucker hope that people — whether they’re seasoned musicians or the occasional listener — see the benefit as a chance to hear fantastic live music, support a neighbor in need and thank Kinsey for the impact he’s made on local music.

And, as Smucker puts it, you don’t need to know Kinsey personally to be affected by his work.

“If you love live music in this town,” Smucker says, “you probably have benefited from Chad.”