J.P. McCaskey High School has a long history of celebrating the performing arts, and a distinguished list of alumni who have made professional contributions in the field.

These aspects of the Lancaster city high school’s decades-long performing arts history will be on exhibit during a free two-day open house being held later this week in the school’s Alumni Center.

The event, set for 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, is being held in conjunction with the opening of the high school’s spring musical, “Newsies.” The show runs March 16-19. It's hosted by the high school's Alumni Association.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a collection of 37 theater posters created between 1939 and 1957 by the students of McCaskey’s first art teacher, Pauline Stauffer, according to a news release. Stauffer retired in 1960 and became Lancaster city schools’ director of art education.

Other memorabilia celebrates McCaskey performing arts alumni such as Academy Award-winning director Franklin Schaffner, Broadway actor Eliseo Roman (recently seen in “Annie Live!” on NBC), film and TV actress Rya Kihlstedt (currently on the CW’s “Superman & Lois”), film costume designer and art director Robert De Mora and stage actor and singer Yolanda London Dwyer.

The exhibit also includes programs from McCaskey student musicals and news articles spanning the 80-year-plus history of the school.

McCaskey High School is located at 445 N. Reservoir St. in Lancaster. Those who want to attend the exhibit should enter through the main lobby, go up the “tower stairwell” to the right and find the Alumni Center in Room 265 — the first room to the left on the second floor. Volunteers will be there to assist.

For information on the open house and exhibit, visit lanc.news/McCaskeyExhibit.