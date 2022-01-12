Peppa Pig is one of the newest entertainment acts announced for the American Music Theatre's spring lineup.

The British animated TV show has been adapted into a musical experience, featuring Peppa and her friends on an outdoor adventure.

Peppa's friends, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe, will also be involved in the concert.

"Peppa Pig's Adventure" comes to American Music Theatre April 24 at 2 p.m. Peppa's last adventure at the theater was in 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 14 and range in price from $29 to $49.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.