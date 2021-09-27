A cappella quintet Pentatonix recently announced a stop on its upcoming tour will be in Hershey at the Giant Center.

"The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021" will play at the Giant Center on Thursday, Dec. 9, just a little over a month after the release of its upcoming holiday album, "Evergreen."

This will be the band's sixth Christmas-themed album.

Pentatonix made the tour and album announcement with a cover of a 1945 Big Band classic, "It's Been a Long, Long Time."

The Texas-based group is known best for its cover songs, reimagined with solely vocals and no instruments.

One of the Grammy-winning band's top-viewed videos was a tribute to electronica band Daft Punk.

Tickets for Pentatonix's Hershey stop will go on sale Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. For the tour, a COVID-19 vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event will be necessary.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.