On Nov. 7, Talia McKinney, a 2002 Penn Manor High School graduate living in New York City, and her friend Irwin Ramirez completed the New York City Marathon in 3 hours and 45 minutes.

The two ran the 26.2-mile course while connected by a five-inch tether wrapped around their fingers.

McKinney, 37, was acting as a guide for Ramirez, who is blind.

McKinney, who works as a real estate agent and appears on Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” met Ramirez six years ago when she became involved with the Achilles international organization – a group that aims to transform the lives of people with disabilities through athletics and social connection.

“I’m from Lancaster and my mom taught at the S. June Smith Center – which is a preschool special needs classroom – for 41 years,” McKinney says. “I’ve always been interested and comfortable being around people with special needs. It’s something that’s very important to my family and to myself. I ran track in college and I love to volunteer, so this Achilles organization is perfect. It just became part of my life.”

In 2016, McKinney and Ramirez were paired up because they ran at the same pace. That year, they ran their first New York City Marathon.

“I was nervous,” says McKinney. “You sort of feel uncomfortable pulling someone a certain way, and he sort of guided me in terms of that.”

They’ve been friends ever since. And they’ve participated in numerous running events together. McKinney lives in New York City; Ramirez used to live in New York as well, but has since moved to Washington, D.C. He still travels to New York on occasion to run with McKinney.

This was the pair’s second New York City Marathon.

"Running with Talia has been an amazing experience," Ramirez wrote in an email. "I'm so grateful to be friends with Talia. She has supported me and my training since 2016."

And all that training has paid off.

“He’s gotten a lot faster,” says McKinney. “It’s almost like I’m keeping up with him, but we push each other, so it’s nice relationship. It’s so cool that he can complete an activity like this. He’s really inspiring.”

As the two navigate their way through the field of other nearly 25,000 runners, McKinney calls out to other athletes ahead of them things like “blind runner coming up on your left,” while communicating instructions to Ramirez.

“You’re trying to be his eyes,” says McKinney. “You’re coming up to a corner and you’ll say, ‘coming up to a corner in 100 meters, we’re turning right in ‘5,4,3,2,1,’ so it’s a lot of verbal guidance. It’s really challenging. I’m still hoarse from yelling the entire time.”

Besides making other runners aware of their presence and providing instructions to Ramirez, McKinney likes to tell him what she is seeing as they run and reads the spectator’s signs to him as they pass the crowds.

“He enjoys running with me because he says that I’m very talkative. I take that as a compliment I think,” says McKinney. “He’s like, ‘You talk a lot. You sing – not the best – but it’s fun.’”

This year was extra special, says McKinney, because it was the 50th anniversary of the marathon.

“He was very excited,” says McKinney. “We start with the Achilles group and he always likes to be up in front and enjoys the energy and the city. His parents live in Brooklyn, so it was nice to go through the streets of Brooklyn and hear all the cheers. You just hear all this energy.”

McKinney says one of the challenges is keeping the pace.

“He feeds off the crowd,” says McKinney. “He’ll start sprinting and I’m like, ‘Irwin, we have to pull it back.”

McKinney says simply navigating the pack of runners and being mindful of their own safety and the safety of others can be challenging. During their first marathon, they tripped over a news reporter that was on the ground trying to get a photograph.

“I felt horrible. I was crying and he was a little bruised up,” says McKinney. “Irwin was like ‘it happens,’ Sometimes trip on people’s feet. I think we just have a lot of trust in each other and I think the relationship that we’ve built is very important to both of us.”

Ramirez says he also cherishes their special bond.

"We inspire each other to enjoy the sport of running," he wrote in an email.

McKinney says she encourages anyone to check out the Achilles International organization – which has 28 chapters in the United States and 42 worldwide – or just to reach out to someone with a disability just to go for a walk together.

“For me, they say that (Achilles volunteers) do so much for people with disabilities, but I feel that Irwin has done so much for me,” says McKinney. “He’s such an inspiration. He’s become a part of my family. I’ve done a lot for him, but in reverse, he’s done so much for me that I don’t even think he realizes. Just being his friend and being his partner in running is really motivating and inspiring.”