While an argument could be made that the sitcom exploits of Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Estelle Getty were already plenty outsized, now fans will have a chance to see them on a screen to match.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Penn Cinema hosts "Forever Golden," a Fathom Events celebration of "The Golden Girls" which will feature five classic episodes on the big screen for the first time. Episodes include "The Pilot," "The Flu," "The Way We Met," "Ladies of the Evening," and "Grab That Dough." An encore showing will also occur on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Regular tickets are $13.50, and, apropos of nothing, senior tickets are $10.50.

For more information, visit penncinema.com.