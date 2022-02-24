Students and faculty members take a break for a photo during Designathon 2022. The event features teams of artists collaborating to create logos and materials for nonprofits and community organizations during a tight 12-hour window.
PCA&D students work on designs during the 14th annual Designathon - a 12-hour event during which teams of PCA&D students, faculty and alumni create logos and materials for nonprofits.
submitted
Students and faculty members take a break for a photo during Designathon 2022. The event features teams of artists collaborating to create logos and materials for nonprofits and community organizations during a tight 12-hour window.
submitted
Students and faculty work together during Designathon.
submitted
A PCA&D student works on designs during the 14th annual Designathon, the marathon design event which took place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 19.
submitted
PCA&D students working on design materials during Designathon 2022.
On Feb. 19, six teams of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design students, faculty and staff participated in the 14th annual Designathon. The event, which is held by the college's American Institute of Graphic Arts student chapter, features teams of artists collaborating to create design materials for nonprofits and community organizations during a tight 12-hour window.
"I always tease students that 'pressure creates diamonds,'" Pam Barby, chair of the graphic design department and associate professor at PCA&D, wrote in an email. "The work they produce is professional and provides each nonprofit with credibility and authenticity."
This year's nonprofits and community organizations included Allegheny Synod ELCA, Lancaster County Food Hub, Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, Lancaster Public Library, Poiema Visual Arts and YWCA Lancaster's Sexual Assault Prevention Center.
"We all look forward to this event every year," wrote Barby. "Giving of our time and talent is Designathon. It opens our eyes and minds to the power of art and design and how it can lift up a community."
Here are some of the designs the teams came up with during this year's event:
1 of 9
Designathon 2022 logo
The 14th annual Designathon took place on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The logo for this year's event was designed by Cathy Spengler (class of 2018).
A team of PCA&D students and faculty member Bill Dussinger created materials for The Lancaster County Food Hub. PCA&D students included Christina Clemente (class of 2022), Madeleine Norris (class of 2022), Rachel O’Brien (class of 2023) and Austin Taylor (class of 2024).
Faculty member Maria Cummings-Miller and students Kelly Phan (class of 2022), Paige Bowermaster (class of 2023), Cleo Kendrick (class of 2024) and Alexander Serna (class of 2022) collaborated on materials for the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.
Faculty memberJim Castanzo and studentsDarleen Sedjro (class of 2022), Tyler Handa (class of 2023), Hannah Groff (class of 2024) and Allie Townsend (class of 2022) collaborated on logo identity for the Lancaster Public Library's book store.
A team featuring faculty member Pam Barby, alumni Aeri Tulayan (class of 2021) and Emily White (class of 2018) and student Chase Rusinko (class of 2022) came up with materials for YWCA Lancaster Sexual Assault Prevention Counseling Center.
The 14th annual Designathon took place on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The logo for this year's event was designed by Cathy Spengler (class of 2018).
submitted
Designathon 2022 T-shirt
Designathon T-shirt designed by Tyler Handa (class of 2023).
submitted
Designathon 2022: Allegheny Synod
Alumni Rachel Keel (class of 2018), Jessica Mizak (class of 2018) and Amanda Weir (class of 2020) collaborated virtually on materials for the Allegheny Synod.
submitted
Designathon 2022: Lancaster County Food Hub
A team of PCA&D students and faculty member Bill Dussinger created materials for The Lancaster County Food Hub. PCA&D students included Christina Clemente (class of 2022), Madeleine Norris (class of 2022), Rachel O’Brien (class of 2023) and Austin Taylor (class of 2024).
submitted
Designathon 2022: LGBTQ+ Coalition
Faculty member Maria Cummings-Miller and students Kelly Phan (class of 2022), Paige Bowermaster (class of 2023), Cleo Kendrick (class of 2024) and Alexander Serna (class of 2022) collaborated on materials for the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.
submitted
Designathon 2022: Lancaster Public Library
Faculty memberJim Castanzo and studentsDarleen Sedjro (class of 2022), Tyler Handa (class of 2023), Hannah Groff (class of 2024) and Allie Townsend (class of 2022) collaborated on logo identity for the Lancaster Public Library's book store.
submitted
Designathon 2022: Poiema Visual Arts
Alumni Brandon Harris (class of 2021) and Maddie Lyash (class of 2021) worked virtually to create materials for Poiema Visual Arts.
submitted
Designathon 2022: YWCA
A team featuring faculty member Pam Barby, alumni Aeri Tulayan (class of 2021) and Emily White (class of 2018) and student Chase Rusinko (class of 2022) came up with materials for YWCA Lancaster Sexual Assault Prevention Counseling Center.