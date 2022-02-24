On Feb. 19, six teams of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design students, faculty and staff participated in the 14th annual Designathon. The event, which is held by the college's American Institute of Graphic Arts student chapter, features teams of artists collaborating to create design materials for nonprofits and community organizations during a tight 12-hour window.

"I always tease students that 'pressure creates diamonds,'" Pam Barby, chair of the graphic design department and associate professor at PCA&D, wrote in an email. "The work they produce is professional and provides each nonprofit with credibility and authenticity."

This year's nonprofits and community organizations included Allegheny Synod ELCA, Lancaster County Food Hub, Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, Lancaster Public Library, Poiema Visual Arts and YWCA Lancaster's Sexual Assault Prevention Center.

"We all look forward to this event every year," wrote Barby. "Giving of our time and talent is Designathon. It opens our eyes and minds to the power of art and design and how it can lift up a community."

Here are some of the designs the teams came up with during this year's event: