"Zammesei" is a Pennsylvania Dutch word that means “to be together.” That concept is brought to life in Pennsylvania College of Art & Design’s latest exhibition of the same name, a collaborative effort between PCA&D students and members of the Garden Spot Village retirement community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to isolate, and some have found solace in creative pursuits. And, while from different generations, college students and members of retirement communities have both been forced to undergo dramatic changes to their daily routines.

Aidan Thackray, an illustration major at PCA&D, who works part-time in a local senior living facility, was in a unique position to bring people together in the spirit of creativity.

“Togetherness during a global pandemic is in short supply,” says Thackray, the curator of the exhibit, in a press release from the college. “The concept of 'Zammesei' lies at the heart of this exhibition and stems from the rich traditions of this region.”

In early 2021, nearly a year into the global pandemic, residents of the Garden Spot Village community were invited, along with members of the general public, to participate in a series of virtual workshops hosted by PCA&D faculty and students. The workshops were part of the college’s Center for Creative Exploration, a program that aims to get the community involved in the arts. Subjects of the workshops included watercolor, collage, poetry, automatic drawing and more.

“I have been involved in a move to Garden Spot Village so my creative attention has been diverted for quite a while. I took these classes to give me focus and structure,” says Joann Monk, a Garden Spot Village resident, in the online booklet accompanying the exhibit.

The exhibit features work by Matt Chapman, Erin Dorney, Le Hinton, Barbara Strasko and many others.

Because of pandemic restrictions, the in-person exhibition is open only to those who reside at, or have permission to visit, Garden Spot Village. A virtual version of the exhibition will be available to view through April 30 here.