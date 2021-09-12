Early fall used to be the time of year for getting excited about new seasons of my favorite TV shows.

These days, with streaming shows in their ascendancy and network shows as likely to be midseason replacements as September starters, those days are over — at least for me.

I follow few network shows anymore, in any case; when ABC’s “black-ish” takes its series bow at the end of the 2021-22 season, I will probably not be following any weekly sitcoms for the first time in my life.

But one thing I can always depend on looking forward to is the staggered premieres of the short seasons of my favorite public television shows, like the 1960s and ’70s Inspector Morse detective-prequel, “Endeavour,” and the celebrity genealogy show “Finding Your Roots.”

These days, I’m looking forward to celebrating nearly a decade of being hopelessly smitten with the British period drama “Call the Midwife,” which returns for its 10th season on PBS on Oct. 3.

If you’ve managed to miss this well-scripted, spectacularly costumed and beautifully cast series, it’s well worth your time to check it out.

The show tells the stories of the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House, a convent that’s home base to midwives who provide prenatal care and deliver babies in London’s working-class neighborhood of Poplar in the 1950s and ’60s.

Each week, we meet two or three pregnant women whose lives are filled with the challenges that come with living in an impoverished part of the city’s East End, at a time when men’s and women’s societal roles were rigidly defined.

But the women’s health is often a challenge, as well. Sometimes the show is a veritable lesson in obstetrics — especially when something goes amiss with a birth, and the moms are sent to see the heroic local doctor, Patrick Turner, a fierce advocate for women’s health care.

The show uses real infants for those birth scenes — sometimes 50 to 60 babies per season, the showrunners have been quoted as saying — so the births are fascinating to watch.

Not every story on the show has a happy ending at the end of the hour.

In the nine previous seasons, the show has dealt with alcoholism, dementia, Down syndrome, communicable diseases and toxins in slums, the in utero birth defects caused by the sedative Thalidomide, Britain’s National Health Service, bigotry against Poplar’s immigrant population and the tension between modern hospitals and the midwife culture they seek to supplant.

The show also explores the dedication — and sometimes the romantic lives — of the nurses, and the religious faith of the nuns. The cast of characters has changed a bit each season, but maintains a compassionate handyman, a glamorous nurse who’s unlucky in love and great at her job, an amusing and erudite octogenarian nun who struggles with her memory, a capable nurse veteran of World War II and a sister-in-charge who’s quietly fierce in her faith.

The show is based on the stories in a trio of memoirs by Jennifer Worth, a former nurse who helped deliver babies in the East End. Sadly, Worth died just before the show premiered.

The voice of Jenny Lee, Worth’s alter ego on the series, remains a comforting presence in each episode. As the voice of the elderly Jenny, Vanessa Redgrave narrates a profound life-goes-on analysis at the end of each episode.

Its rare that I tear up at the end of nearly every single episode of a series. The moving nature of “Call the Midwife” has me clutching the Kleenex every week.

I’m always cognizant that when the series premiered in 2012, it was set in 1957, the year I was born. Babies were being born on the show, into a very different world than the one I was born into at the very same time. Through the show, I get to see how people were living in hardscrabble Poplar, while I toddled across a green lawn to play with our golden retriever outside a brick house in a pleasant college town.

With each passing season of the show, I gain more affection for the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House, and for the stylish series that celebrates the clothes, the music and the changing attitudes of the early 1960s.

With women’s rights so much in the news — from the #MeToo movement to the fight over reproductive rights in Texas to basic civil rights for the women of Afghanistan — it’s empowering to see female characters from 60 years ago providing each other the most primal form of care and being strong advocates for their East End sisters and their children.

As a contributor to PBS affiliate WITF, I’ve already streamed the first episode of season 10 on PBS Passport — a perk of membership. I’ll try to be patient about watching the rest.

For other side of the coin from the anticipation of a new season is the letdown at the end. When this fall’s episodes have ended, I’ll be a bit forlorn till next year, when I can again hear a nun or nurse lift the receiver on the ancient dial telephone in the convent and proclaim, “Nonnatus House. Midwife speaking.”

Mary Ellen Wright is deputy team leader for life and culture for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.