A musical production based on the internationally beloved children's series "PAW Patrol" will return to Hershey in early 2023.

"PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" will have five performances at the Hershey Theatre — Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The puppies find themselves in another adventure after finding a pirate treasure map. This run will feature all the favorite pup friends, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma, as well as a newer friend named Tracker.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. There will be VIP (Very Important Pup) packages at the time of purchase.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.