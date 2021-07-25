During the late 19th century and early part of the 20th century, it was normal for people to visit the cemetery bearing not only fresh flowers, but fresh fruit, fresh bread, maybe some wine and perhaps some roast beef sandwiches, too.

“In the Victorian era, it was very common to go to the cemetery and picnic with your family,” says Jane Moore, president of the board of Columbia’s Mount Bethel Cemetery. “Sometimes tombstones were used as slab-like tables.”

That’s right — for a time, it was as likely to see groups of pallbearers carrying caskets as it was a group of merrymakers with picnic baskets in the cemetery. Picnics in the cemetery were a popular trend among the fashionable crowds during the Victorian era, making the graveyard the place to be whether you were among the living or the dead.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, as cholera and yellow fever epidemics raged on, cities and towns were forced to expand their cemeteries. That resulted in larger, well-landscaped and well-maintained graveyards. In the time before public recreation areas, the cemetery functioned as a sort of park, says Moore.

The Friends of Mount Bethel — a nonprofit fundraising organization for the Mount Bethel Cemetery — is reviving the Victorian era tradition with its second Fete en Noir picnic in the cemetery. (The first was in 2019, and there was no event in 2020 due to COVID-19.) The event has the same vibe as Lancaster’s popular spontaneous and exclusive summertime Fete en Blanc parties, which have been held at Clipper Magazine Stadium, Buchanan Park and Media Heights Golf Club.

“The event is modeled after Fete en Blanc,” says Kathy Hohenadel, a Mount Bethel Cemetery board member and member of the Friends of Mount Bethel. “Only being in cemetery, we thought it was appropriate to call it Fete en Noir, so we’re asking people to, as much as possible, wear black.”

The event, which takes place on Aug. 13, is a bring-your-own picnic-style dinner — alcoholic beverages are allowed — with tables set up along the macadam pathways near the cemeteries caretaker’s cottage. Attendees are asked to call ahead and let the organizers know how many people are in their parties so proper seating arrangements can be made. The cutoff for reservations is Aug. 6. The event will also include activities and a DJ spinning music and guests can dance in the pathways. The guests are encouraged to wander the grounds while being respectful to the setting.

“We’re not dancing on graves,” says Hohenadel, of Columbia.

Keeping the cemetery alive

The Friends of Mount Bethel was founded in 2017 as a nonprofit fundraising organization for the Mount Bethel Cemetery. Moore notes that while the cemetery, the oldest cemetery in Columbia and among the oldest in Lancaster County, is still active, the organization is constantly seeking new ways to raise money.

“We only have about eight burials a year,” says Moore, of Columbia. “That would be our only way to generate funds. Everything else is done through donations or events.”

One of the biggest expenses, notes Moore, is the upkeep of the cemetery’s landscaping efforts, specifically the mowing.

“We’re very particular about the mowing of the grass. We have guys that also weed-whack around the monuments rather than using weed killer. It’s very labor intensive,” says Moore. “We spend about $14,000-15,000 a year just to mow the grass. That’s a lot of money. And when you don’t have a lot of burials, you need to do something to keep up with that.”

The Fete en Noir is just one of a handful of fundraisers the cemetery holds. Others include art exhibits, selling commemorative bricks in the restored area of the original “Brick Graveyard,” a car show featuring hearses called The Last Ride, and the Wreaths Across America program, whose mission is to place to ceremonial wreaths on veteran’s graves.

The Mount Bethel Cemetery has about 680 veterans among the 10-11,000 people buried there.

Historic grounds

Besides enjoying al fresco dining in a unique setting, attendees of the Fete en Noir are encouraged to wander the cemetery and discover some of the historic markers, of which there are plenty.

The cemetery was founded by Columbia’s Quaker population and though, according to Hohenadel, the Quakers didn’t believe in tombstones, the cemetery has records of Quaker graves from as early as 1730.

Among the population are veterans from the Revolutionary War to the Vietnam War. There are about 400 Civil War veterans among the population including markers for 24 Black veterans of the Civil War and a monument dedicated to Brig. Gen. Thomas Welsh.

Another unique piece of Civil War history can be found on the grounds of the Mount Bethel Cemetery: markers for the five men that participated in the historic burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge on June 28, 1863.

“We call them the bridge burners,” Moore says. “We know where four of them are buried, but we’re not sure if the fifth one is buried here or not, however we do have a marker for him.”

Another notable grave marks the final resting place of Columbia-born painter and poet Lloyd Mifflin, known as “America’s greatest sonneteer.” Mifflin’s mother is also buried at the cemetery and an interesting tradition occurs at her marker every year.

“He donated land for one of the Columbia public schools and when he donated the land, he expressed that a rose be placed on his mother’s grave and one of his sonnets be read on his birthday,” Moore says. “And that has been done every year since 1921.”

One of the graves with the perhaps most interesting story is that of trapper William Campbell, who, according to Moore, died in May of 1758.

“He trapped along the river. His dog had gotten caught in one of the traps and was bitten by a rabid animal,” Moore says. “When he removed his dog from the trap, the dog bit him and he contracted rabies. He knew he was going to die so he carved his own tombstone. If you look closely, you can see his hand and his dog engraved in the tombstone.”

With all the history inside the gates of Mount Bethel Cemetery, guests at the Fete en Noir won’t have any problem when it comes to finding topics for interesting dinner conversation.

“There are so many stories in the cemetery,” Moore says.