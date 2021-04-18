About a month ago I was on Twitter and noticed that the Criterion Collection was having a 24-hour flash sale on Blu-rays and DVDs. Having watched nearly every DVD in our personal collection at least 10 times during the pandemic, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to add to our library and to expand our horizons in the world of film. Yes, I decided to become a Film Bro.

I ordered several films. (Please note I will not be using the word “movies” anymore. Quite frankly, I scoff at the term.) The films I purchased were “Husbands” (1970), “The American Friend” (1977), “The Hit” (1984), “Rififi” (1955) and “The Vanishing” (1988). As a Film Bro, I now really relish adding the parenthesis after the titles of films. It’s quite enjoyable. I highly recommend it.

After watching these films, I became a fan of the auteur directors John Cassavetes and Wim Wenders and generally learned a lot about film. Have you heard of cinematography? It means the artistic and technical decisions involved in movie-making. I decided I’d never watch another film unless it was preceded by the Janus films logo.

My wife and I were interested in watching more films from the Criterion Collection. So, I went on Criterion.com and scanned the list to see which films were available on HBO Max. Did you know Michael Bay’s action film “The Rock” (1996) starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage is on the Criterion Collection? I recalled liking it as a teenager, but now that I know it’s a Criterion- approved film, I must say the cinematography as well as the overall tone is quite impeccable, wouldn’t you agree? But I digress, we found quite a few Criterion movies and started watching one or two every evening. Now we basically have MFAs in film and speak fluent French. Have you ever heard of Federico Fellini?

A few of our recent favorite Criterion-approved films available on HBO Max were “Revanche” (2008), “Wings of Desire” (1987) (Peter Falk is great in this one), “Breaking the Waves” (1996), “The Wages of Fear” (1950), “Secrets & Lies” (1996), “Down by Law” (1986), “Night on Earth” (1991), “A Woman Under the Influence” (1974) and “The Honeymoon Killers” (1970).

As an experienced Film Bro, I now feel comfortable criticizing the work of the French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard. His 1960 crime drama “Breathless” wasn’t one of my favorites — perhaps it had something to do with the cinematography? Not every film we watched resonated with me, but I have to say, discovering the world of film has made me appreciate the art of visual storytelling even more. And the Criterion Collection’s flash sales, which occur in February and October, as well as the Barnes and Noble sale on Criterion Collection films in November, are good ways purchase some of these films at a discount.

I’ve enjoyed exploring the world of film and finding out about new directors. I admit though, I’m hoping that Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore” (1996) gets added to the Criterion collection soon, because I’d like to watch it again sometime.

Mike Andrelczyk is a staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.