Fans of the skating commentary — and the lavish display of fashion — served up at the Olympics by Quarryville native Johnny Weir and his broadcast partner Tara Lipinski may have been anticipating counting the suitcases filled with clothes each former Olympian would pack for their trip to the Winter Games in Beijing, China.

But NBC announced Thursday that at least most of its commentators and hosts will not be traveling to Beijing — instead broadcasting remotely from NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, during the Winter Olympics that run Feb. 4-20.

NBC officials said both the rise of COVID-19 cases internationally, and China's zero-tolerance policy toward those who test positive for the novel coronavirus, have made it too challenging to send its broadcast teams to the host country in person.

On his social media Thursday, Weir wrote about staying stateside, and promised he'll be taking "13 suitcases of fun" with him to Connecticut.

"Many of you have reached out about us not traveling to the Olympics & instead covering them from our campus in Stamford, CT," Weir wrote.

"Beijing will be my 7th Olympic Games, two as an athlete & five as a broadcaster. In addition, I have performed extensively in China and skated in the Olympic venue many times. I have every confidence that my experience, and my 13 suitcases of fun, will help me bring the greatest spectacle in the world to life, no matter where I am.

"I am proud to work for a company that puts my health & ability to do what I love, first. I know that I will be bringing just as much heart and passion to our broadcast from Stamford, something our team has done many times before, to provide an equally great experience for our viewers.

"As someone who lived the life of an Olympian, this is the most important two weeks of these athletes lives and it is my honor and responsibility to tell their stories. ..."

This is, indeed, not the first time Weir and Lipinski, along with their other broadcast partner, Terry Gannon, have offered skating commentary and analysis remotely. In fact, Weir did commentary for an NBC-broadcast skating competition in the fall of 2020 during the weeks he was competing on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" in Los Angeles.

Weir and Lipinski, both former Olympic skaters, are known for offering insightful skating commentary while putting their fashion sense on display.

Be on the lookout for two particular outfits Weir and Lipinski will be wearing during the Olympics. The pair appeared on the Nov. 11 episode of Bravo's "Project Runway," serving as judges for that week's challenge to the fashion designers: Creating matching outfits the pair will wear at the broadcast table. On the episode, Weir said they'll be wearing the winning looks during the short program for the pairs skating competition.

The winning designs are a pair of icy white outfits designed by competitors Anna Zhou and Brian "Bones" Jones.

Hall of fame

Weir, 37, who grew up in Quarryville but moved with his family to Delaware during middle school so he could train as a figure skater, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. Lipinski won the 1998 gold medal in women's figure skating.

While covering the U.S. national skating championships in Nashville Jan. 8, Weir was inducted into the National Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Gannon and Lipinski presented him with his award rink-side, while Weir's mother, Patti, attended the actual ceremony at a Nashville hotel. In a pre-recorded speech, Weir credited his parents for his success in skating and beyond.

Weir and Lipinski have been Olympics broadcasters together since 2014 — analyzing skating at the Winter Games and doing cultural commentary about the host countries (in pre-pandemic times) during the Summer Games. They and Gannon hosted the closing ceremonies of the Summer Games in Tokyo, held last year.

Weir and Lipinski have also done fashion commentary for such events as the Kentucky Derby and the Academy Awards, and hosted two seasons of "Wedding Cake Championship" on the Food Network.

Weir has also appeared on a variety of game shows and competitions, including a December 2021 episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," on which he won more than $63,000 for Special Olympics.

He was also featured in the Netflix skating drama series "Spinning Out."

Click here for a schedule of the skating competitions and other events at the Winter Olympics. Events will be broadcast on NBC's stations and streamed on Peacock.