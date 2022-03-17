Patrons at Lyndon Diner in Lancaster were treated to a performance by the Paloma School of Dance this morning as part of the school's St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl.

Lyndon Diner was one of the first stops of the day for Paloma, along with Stubby's, Annie Bailey's and Tellus 360. The school is scheduled to visit eight more establishments for St. Patrick's Day, including Taproom, Springhouse Brewing Company and American Bar & Grill.

They also plan to make an evening round on Friday night before another tour on Saturday. You can check out the lineup below, along with a video of their performance at Lyndon Diner.