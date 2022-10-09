Pianist Christopher Shih credits his wife Maya with his upcoming collaboration with the Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet.

“I caught a glimpse of a social media post by Lancaster Country Day School saying, ‘Congratulations to Austin Hartman, LCDS alum, for winning a Grammy with the Pacifica Quartet,’ ” Shih says. “I was flabbergasted, because I didn’t know that their new second violinist was from LCDS. My wife immediately said, you need to collaborate with them and put on a show at LCDS.”

And so they will.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Pacifica Quartet featuring Lancaster Country Day School alumnus Austin Hartman and pianist Christopher Shih will perform at the Lancaster Country Day School’s state-of-the-art Gardner Theatre.

They will perform selections from Florence Price’s Quartet No. 1, Prokofiev’s Quartet No. 2, and Dvorak’s Piano Quintets. That last piece is very special to Shih.

“The Dvorak Quintet which I chose has meaning for me. My mother-in-law just passed away, and the last time I performed this piece she was in the audience watching me,” Shih says. “I’m dedicating this performance to her.”

Shih is excited to perform with Pacifica Quartet, who he considers “one of the most accomplished and respected string quartets in the country.” He performed with them about 10 years ago, before Hartman joined the group.

Hartman’s Grammy Award win with the group was in 2021, for the 2020 album “Contemporary Voices” in the “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance” category.

For Grammy Award-winning violinist Austin Hartman, it is thrilling to be returning to his alma mater. Hartman joined Pacifica Quartet in 2017. Since then, he’s performed in Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Colombia and Canada, among other places.

He graduated from Lancaster Country Day School in 1999, then went on to receive his Bachelor of Music from the Cleveland Institute of Music, his Master in Chamber Music Performance from the New England Conservatory, his Artist Diploma from the Yale University School of Music and his Artis Diploma from the Juilliard School.

“This is my sixth academic year at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, where I serve as a violinist with the Pacifica Quartet and Professor of Practice teaching both violin and chamber music,” Hartman writes in an email.

Pacifica Quartet is gearing up to release a new album in November, “American Stories,” in collaboration with New York Philharmonic’s principal clarinetist Anthony McGill.

“I am so looking forward to returning to LCDS and presenting this exciting program in the new performance arts center with Christopher Shih,” Hartman says.

He’s particularly pleased with the evening’s musical selections.

“As I look to reconnecting with so many friends and mentors, it seems fitting that the program for the evening is a great celebration of cultural heritage, as we present masterpieces by Florence Price, Sergei Prokofiev and Antonín Dvořák that each feature the sounds and flavors of the folk melodies from each composers’ native homelands,” Hartman says.

The Pacifica Quartet originated in 1994, and quickly began winning chamber music’s top competitions. In addition to Hartman, the Pacifica Quartet features violinists Simin Ganatra and Mark Holloway, and cellist Brandon Vamos.

A ‘serious hobby’

Shih has been playing piano since he was just 5 years old, growing up in Potomac, Maryland. He never considered playing professionally, though. Instead, he pursued a career in medicine, going to Harvard University for his undergraduate work, Johns Hopkins for his medical degree, an internship at University of Pennsylvania, and Johns Hopkins for his fellowship.

As it turned out, his love of music was what gave him lifelong fulfillment, and he would return to it again and again.

Many people are surprised that Shih has a dual career as both a full-time gastroenterologist with U.S. Digestive Health in Lancaster and a part-time concert pianist. In 2011, Shih competed in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs. In 2017, Shih performed with the 2016 winner Thomas Yu in a piano concert at The Ware Center. In between, Shih performed with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestras Passion & Redemption Concert at the Fulton Opera House.

“Music has always been a hobby for me,” Shih says. “A very serious hobby.”

It seems that music is the DNA of the entire Shih family, including his wife and three daughters. Maya Shih is a professional violinist with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and teaches violin. All three daughters are violinists. The oldest at 20 is a student at Princeton University, while the younger daughters, students at LCDS, are 17 and 13.

“During the pandemic, our family would do online concerts,” Shih says. After all, they had a violin quartet and accompanying pianist right in their own home.

Once life began to get back to normal, Shih was hoping to get back on stage playing the piano. He didn’t realize how much he would miss in-person performances.

So, when Maya Shih suggested a collaboration with Pacifica Quartet, it was the perfect way to return to his passion for the piano.

“I am so pleased to be joining the Pacifica Quartet for the second half on piano,” says Shih. “This promises to be an evening to remember.”