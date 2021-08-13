Want to make Lancaster city even more vibrant?

The Public Art Community Engagement (PACE) Neighbors program – a 1.5-year long hyperlocal art residency geared toward creating community-based art – recently put out a call for artists.

The organization is seeking four emerging-to-mid-career Lancaster city-based artists – one from each quadrant of the city – with a talent for collaboration to work with their neighbors to create dynamic works of temporary public art and help foster a spirit of participation and comradery in the city. The inclusive, community-based public artwork can take nearly any form from visual art such as painting and sculptures to digital work or even festivals and performances.

"The opportunities are endless. Through this program, I want to help artists push the boundaries of conventional notions of what it means to exhibit work," Yarlyn Rosario, manager of PACE wrote in an email. "At times, we tend to want to see 'finished' products in artmaking; however, learning about the process is just as important and exciting."

The residency includes a $15,000 stipend for project costs to use at the artist’s discretion, photo and video documentation of the project, assistance in planning and executing a solo show at the end of the end of the residency at the Franklin & Marshall College Philips Museum of Art, mentorship opportunities, gatherings with community partner organizations and access to Department of Neighborhood Engagement offices, equipment and staff expertise.

Two informational sessions about the application processes will be held before the deadline. The first will take place the week of Aug. 23 and the second during the week of Sept. 13. Exact dates are yet to be confirmed. Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline for more details.

A committee of city residents, art professionals and members of the Public Art Advisory Board will begin making determinations and holding interviews for candidates during the week of Oct. 18. Selected artists will be announced on Oct. 29.

Interested artists can find an application form here. Applications for the residency are due on Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.