A lively crowd dressed to the nines packed Studio 1 on the Rock Lititz campus Tuesday night to celebrate after Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis were sworn into office earlier in the day.

Doors opened at 5 p.m., and the crowd trickled in, eventually packing the space shoulder to shoulder.

The inauguration celebration featured performances from artists of several generations, from Smokey Robinson to Wiz Khalifa, including a surprise performance from Philadelphia-native rapper Meek Mill.

Though the Shapiro campaign wasn’t explicit about why they chose Rock Lititz in Warwick Township, Executive Director of the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Amanda Warren said in a press release that it would have a “fun, interactive series of events representing our entire Commonwealth.”

The Rock Lititz campus features several dozen businesses, most of which focusing on music, sound and live event production. It’s known as a music mecca, where Rock Lititz workers build arena and stadium sets for big-named performers like Lizzo, Justin Bieber and the Rolling Stones. (A Rock Lititz spokesperson declined to comment about the event, noting that Shapiro’s team was handling all media inquiries.)

People are starting to trickle in now. Most are enjoying the food bar. pic.twitter.com/Db9P2gXFuI — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 17, 2023

Members of the crowd were diverse in age, and some traveled to attend. Two such people include Philadelphia high schoolers Makayla Jordan and Kevin Katz, who were both here on a field trip with their social sciences teachers.

They left school at 7 a.m. to arrive at the state capitol in time for Shapiro and Davis’ swearing in Tuesday afternoon. They both missed two midterms to make it happen.

“It’s cool for us to experience (the inauguration) and then bring it back to high school … and make sure to share the knowledge,” Jordan, 18, said.

In her neighborhood in West Philadelphia, Jordan helped with polling and other political engagement activities, despite not being old enough to vote in the 2022 election.

“Being in these events you get to talk to (political figures) and realize they’re human,” Jordan said. “A lot of the issues they’re focusing on are issues that we struggle with day to day.”

Katz said he’s looking forward to when he can participate in an election.

“Knowing that our vote counts, despite how young we are, is really nice,” Katz, 18, said.

The back of the event space offered a spread of food from Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants – including offerings from Lancaster eateries Frisco’s Peruvian Chicken and Chellas Arepa Kitchen. There was also a dedicated PA Dutch food bar including pork and sauerkraut, scrapple with waffle bites and chicken pot pie.

The food at the Shapiro-Davis inaugural celebration is a Pennsylvania foodie’s dream. Cheesesteaks, Primanti Bros, a pierogi bar, snack foods made from PA like Herr’s and TastyKake. Spotted from Lancaster County is Frisco’s empanadas and Chellas Arepas! All PA. pic.twitter.com/3oV7yBDD8T — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 17, 2023

Other parts of the state were represented in staples like pierogies, a custom cheesesteak bar, sandwiches from Pittsburgh-based chain Primanti Bros. and snack foods from Philadelphia’s Tastykake and Herr’s, based in Nottingham, Chester County.

The food wasn’t the only point of Pennsylvania pride at the inauguration celebration: Each of the performers has their own roots in the state.

The Sixers Stixers, the drumline for the Philadelphia 76ers, kicked off the night of performances in the middle of the dance floor.

The NBA drum line the Sixers Stixers enter Rock Lititz to kick off the night of entertainment. @sixers pic.twitter.com/lz6SFLr4HC — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 17, 2023

More from the Sixers Stixers! pic.twitter.com/7G8oLwdbRq — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 17, 2023

Indie rock band Mt. Joy started the night’s on-stage performances. Though the name sounds similar to a Lancaster County borough, musicians in indie rock band Mt. Joy actually hail from Chester County, though frontman Matt Quinn told LNP in a 2018 interview that he has family in the Lititz area.

Motown legend Robinson followed Mt. Joy, performing songs like Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon,” and his own “My Girl” and “I Second That Emotion.” His wife, Frances Glandney, is a Pittsburgh native.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson takes the stage. His wife, Frances Glandney is a Pittsburgh native. pic.twitter.com/HqLnMkNUXQ — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 18, 2023

Some more Smokey Robinson for your feed. After this song, he commended the audience for voting for Shapiro, saying “You guys are in great shape. He’s a wonderful man.” pic.twitter.com/jHUQr660Ud — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 18, 2023

Between songs, Robinson expressed his support for Shapiro.

“Great choice, you guys. It was such an enlightening and wonderful experience,” Robinson said to the crowd about Shapiro. “You guys are in great shape, he’s a wonderful man.”

Rapper Meek Mill, who was not included in the previously announced lineup of performers, took the stage after Robinson. The Philadelphia native is perhaps best known for “Dreams and Nightmares,” which was once an anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles. Recently, previous governor Tom Wolf pardoned Mill’s firearm and drug charges.

After remarks from Shapiro, Pittsburgh-native rapper Khalifa performed hits like “Black and Yellow,” “Young, Wild, and Free” and “See You Again.”

After the celebration ended, Lancaster artist Terian Mack, who was in attendance, called the event “surreal.”

“The energy was electric in here,” Mack said. He got to connect with several other Lancaster natives, like mayor Danene Sorace and state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El.

“It was cool, it felt like home,” Mack said.

Wiz Khalifa is out early - Here’s a snippet of him singing “Black and Yellow.” pic.twitter.com/02N8IaXZPR — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 18, 2023

More Wiz Khalifa for your feed. So far, he has performed songs like “Black and Yellow,” “Young, Wild, and Free” and “See You Again.” pic.twitter.com/r1KTZpeG0a — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) January 18, 2023