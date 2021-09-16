After a year of virtual programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Farm Show will be back and live in Harrisburg in 2022.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding announced the PA Farm Show's intent to host a live event from Jan. 8 to 15 during a Facebook Live from Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County Thursday morning.

The theme in 2022 is "Harvesting More," which is a play off of 2021's theme of "Cultivating Tomorrow."

"It is only natural to harvest after you cultivate," says Redding. "Following the 2021 theme of cultivating tomorrow, we are harvesting more in 2022."

The Farm Show is looking to harvest more conservation, diversity in farming, investments in agriculture and more, says Redding.

In-person events like the food court, butter sculpture, sheep shearing and loads of competitions will return, Redding says.

The PA Farm Show is keeping some virtual programming, however, Redding says. Duckling and beehive exhibits will be streamed online, along with other select events.

Redding says the virtual programming of 2021's Farm Show gave access to people who couldn't have traditionally attended an in-person event.

More details will be released. For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov.