After a year of virtual programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania Farm Show opens Saturday morning to the public.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding announced the PA Farm Show's intent to host a live event from Jan. 8 to 15 during a Facebook Live in October from Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County Thursday morning.

The theme in 2022 is "Harvesting More," which is a play off of 2021's theme of "Cultivating Tomorrow."

"It is only natural to harvest after you cultivate," says Redding. "Following the 2021 theme of cultivating tomorrow, we are harvesting more in 2022."

The Farm Show is looking to harvest more conservation, diversity in farming, investments in agriculture and more, says Redding.

The PA Farm Show is keeping some virtual programming, however, Redding says. Duckling, beehive and The Calving Corner exhibits will be streamed online, along with other select events.

Redding says the virtual programming of 2021's Farm Show gave access to people who couldn't have traditionally attended an in-person event.

For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov.