The Pennsylvania Chautauqua has announced its 2021 slate of summer programs, including lectures, recitals, workshops and film screenings.

After a year of its programs being limited by COVID-19 restrictions, the 129-year-old Chautauqua starts its programs this week.

All but a handful of events will be held in person — most at the Hall of Philosophy, 212 Gettysburg Ave., Mount Gretna.

Many programs are free, but donations are welcome.

Here’s a sampling of the programs offered.

Chautauqua’s University for a Day is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Hall of Philosophy. Programs for the day include:

— “All Eyes Toward God — the Sistine Chapel,” with Don Koones talking about Michelangelo.

— “Mushroom Mashup: Culinary and Medicinal,” with mycologist Tina Ellor of Phillip’s Mushroom Farms in Kennett Square.

— “What Climate Change Teaches Us,” featuring Donald Brown of Widener University.

— “ModBetty: Retro Roadmap,” a digital tour of vintage places and hidden gems in central and southcentral Pennsylvania, with Beth Lennon, creator of Retro

tRoadmap.com.

Programs for the day, plus breakfast and lunch, cost $50; register by July 5.

The popular Friday Night Series of programs, at 7 p.m. in the Hall of Philosophy, includes:

— June 25: “Women and Children Last,” with David Radcliff of New Community Project talking about issues facing women and girls.

— July 2: “James Buchanan and Thaddeus Stevens: Lancaster Neighbors but Not Friends,” with Jean-Paul Benowitz.

— July 9: “Innocent!” with Kirk Noble Bloodsworth, sentenced to death but exonerated post-conviction by DNA testing.

— July 23: “Life Without Privacy,” by author and philosophy professor Firmin DeBrabender.

— July 30: “Dutch Powwowing” with Patrick Donmoyer, director of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University, talking about these local traditional healing rituals.

— Aug. 6: “Major Dick Winters Band of Brothers,” featuring Winters’ friend, Bob Hoffman.

— Aug. 13: “Local Ironmasters: Huber, Stiegel, Coleman,” by Dick Martin.

Special events include:

— History on the Porch, featuring local historians, 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 26 and Aug. 14, at the Historical Society porch, next to the Gretna Playhouse.

— Guided walks around Chautauqua at 11 a.m. Saturdays, July 3 and July 10.

— A dog parade at Soldiers Field at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14.

— Fourth of July celebration and concert by the Keystone Band of Rehersburg at 7 p.m. at the Playhouse.

— “From Conewago Creek to the Chesapeake Bay,” with Matt Royer talking about restoring the watershed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

— Mount Gretna School of Art student art show at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

— “Mutts Gone Nuts,” featuring entertainment by trained rescue dogs, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Playhouse.

— Mount Gretna architecture walk with local architect Bill Barlow, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

— Vegan cooking class with Jolene Windmiller at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

— End of summer picnic at 5 p.m. Sunday Aug. 29.

— A variety of art lectures are held Mondays at 7:15 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. June 28 to July 28.

— Gloria Mast will discuss museum collections Wednesdays at 10 a.m.:

— Aug. 4: Czech art nouveau artist Alphonse Mucha.

— Aug. 11: Barnes Foundation exhibits of Willem DeKooning, Chaim Soutine and Vincent van Gogh.

— Aug. 18: The Art & Crafts movement as featured at Fonthill Castle and Mercer Museum in Doylestown.

— Readings from and discussion of great American poets, with Jesse Waters of Elizabethtown College, are at 10 a.m. Fridays, June 18 to Aug. 6.

— Tuesday book reviews are presented at 10 a.m. by Lebanon Valley College faculty on June 22 and 29; July 6, 13, 20 and 27; Aug. 3 and 10, with a different book discussed at each session.

— Films from the 1930s, featuring classic movie divas, are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in July in the Hall of Philosophy.

— A religious discussion series takes place at 10 a.m. Thursdays, June 24, July 1 and July 29, and Sunday worship services run from July 4 to Sept. 5 at Mount Gretna Playhouse.

— Organ recitals set for 7 p.m. Wednesdays feature Grant Wareham on June 23 and Daniel Dorty on June 30. A $5 donation is suggested.

— Three Supper Clubs, featuring dinner and live music, are set for 5:30 Mondays June 21, July 19 and Aug. 30. Fee is $25.

— A wellness series, “Redefining Wellness Post-Pandemic: Leveraging the 8 Dimensions of Health,” by public health consultant Janice Balmer, at 10 a.m. Mondays June 21 and 28, July 5, 12 and 19 and Aug. 2, 9 and 16. Cost for the series is $120.

— Children’s activities include a “Fairy Tale Morning” Saturday, June 26, featuring ice cream breakfast, a story and parade; yoga for kids 10 a.m. Thursdays, June 24 to Aug. 5; Gretna Music for Kids concerts ($5) at the playhouse at 11 a.m. July 3 and 31 and 3 p.m. Aug. 14; and Gretna Theatre for Kids, 11 a.m. Saturdays, June 26, July 17 and Aug. 7, at the playhouse.

— There are also mahjong games, yoga for adults, a photo scavenger hunt July 17 and a flower arranging class July 27.

A list of programs can be found at lanc.news/PAChautauqua2021. For more information, email pachautauqua@gmail.com or call 717- 964-1830.