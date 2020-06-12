When Tellus360 announced a slate of live concerts last week, the reaction was a mix of excitement, anticipation and at least a little confusion.

Artists performed on Tellus360's roof in the open air, which allowed for patrons to get drinks and enjoy the return of some version of entertainment normalcy, social distancing and all. A week later, the venue has just as full an entertainment schedule, which can be found here.

With venue spaces and bars itching to get back to as full a capacity as they can, other businesses are also taking their chances on open air performance possibilities.

Phantom Planet, the Millersville venue that former Tellus360 and Chameleon Club booker Gregg Barley opened in March, has two bands booked on Saturday, June 13. The first, Nielsen Family Band, was one of the only bands to actually play on the venue's stage before it was temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19. Nielsen Family Band will play at 2 p.m. followed by Dillweed, the Americana trio who has performed via livestream nearly every night for the last three months, at 6 p.m.

With the sheer size of the outdoor dining space and parking lot of Loxley's Restaurant, it will probably be very easy to remain socially distant when two bands play this weekend. Tonight, June 12, Towson Steel plays from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Dreadnought Brigade will perform.

Finally, on Sunday, Christopher Brooks and Patrick White, on violin and fretless bass, respectively, will be in Buchanan Park on Sunday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. According to the duo, music will be improvised on the spot with help from audience members.

