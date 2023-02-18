For another year, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will be bringing all of the live action, animated and documentary short films up for Oscar contention to Lancaster city.

Just in time for the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, Zoetropolis will be offering several screenings of the 15 total short films, each ranging from 8 to 40 minutes.

Screenings begin on Monday, Feb. 20, and each is $13 for general admission, and $11 for seniors and college students. Read below for the full schedule, as well as the list of films.

Monday, Feb. 20

5 p.m.: Animated shorts.

7 p.m.: Live-action shorts.

Thursday, Feb. 23

5 p.m.: Animated shorts.

7 p.m.: Documentary shorts.

Friday, Feb. 24

5 p.m.: Documentary shorts.

Saturday, Feb. 25

11 a.m.: Animated shorts.

1 p.m.: Live-action shorts.

3:30 p.m.: Documentary shorts.

Sunday, Feb. 26

11 a.m.: Animated shorts.

1 p.m.: Documentary shorts.

Monday, Feb. 27

6 p.m.: Animated shorts.

Thursday, March 2

5 p.m.: Live-action shorts.

7:30 p.m.: Animated shorts.

Friday, March 3

5 p.m.: Documentary shorts.

Saturday, March 4

Noon: Animated shorts.

2 p.m.: Live-action shorts.

6 p.m.: Documentary shorts.

Sunday, March 5

11 a.m.: Animated shorts.

1:30 p.m.: Live-action shorts.

Film Descriptions, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Animated Shorts (Running Time: 95 min.)

Rating equivalent of PG-13/R. Four of the films are suitable for kids 10 and up, but the final film, "My Year of Dicks", is for adult audiences only. An interstitial card will appear before the film begins reminding audiences that the film is not suitable for children.

- "An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It" – Lachlan Pendragon, Australia, 12 min.

- "The Flying Sailor" – Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby, Canada, 8 min.

- "Ice Merchants" – João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, Portugal/France/UK, 15 min.

- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, UK, 33 min.

- "My Year of Dicks" – Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon, USA, 26 min.

Live Action Shorts (Running Time: 110 minutes)

Rating equivalent of PG-13 for adult themes.

"Ivalu"– Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Denmark, 17 min.

"Night Ride" – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Norway, 16 min.

"Le Pupille" – Alice Rohrwacher, Italy, 39 min.

"The Red Suitcase" – Cyrus Neshvad, Luxembourg, 18 min.

"An Irish Goodbye" – Tom Berkeley and Ross White, UK, 23 min.

Documentary Shorts (to be offered as one program of 165 minutes)

Rating equivalent of PG-13/R for adult themes.

"How Do You Measure a Year?" – Jay Rosenblatt, USA, 29 min.

"The Elephant Whisperers" – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, India, 40 min.

"Stranger at the Gate" – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones, USA, 29 min.

"Haulout" – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev, UK, 25 min.

"The Martha Mitchell Effect" – Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy, USA, 40 min.

For more information on this and other events, visit zoetropolis.com