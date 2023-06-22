Country musician Orville Peck announced Wednesday that several upcoming show dates of his Bronco Tour would be postponed until later notice, including a July stop in Harrisburg.

Peck was scheduled to perform on July 28 as part of Harrisburg University Presents' Summer Concert Series.

The show was initially planned for XL Live, but relocated to Riverfront Park due to high demand.

Harrisburg University Presents said that refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets through their original point of purchase.

Peck announced the change Wednesday in an Instagram post, stating that his current mental and physical health takes precedent over performing.

"This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best," Peck wrote in the post.

Harrisburg University shared a screenshot of Peck's post on its Facebook page. "Our thoughts are with Orville Peck as he announced the cancellation of his tour through August 2023," the post reads.

While Peck referred to the scheduling change as a postponement, Harrisburg University used the term "cancellation." It's unclear if Peck will schedule another Harrisburg show at this time.