Katherine Campbell Rossi says she’s pretty sure she and her husband, Tyler Joseph Rossi, knew they were going to form a theater company before they knew they were going to get married.

“I feel like I’ve been talking about forming a theater company with Katherine for as long as I’ve known her,” Tyler Rossi says. “It’s been something I’ve always wanted to do.

“Within the last three years, we were really looking at the hard logistics and what would that (theater company) look like,” Tyler Rossi says, “and as we go forward, what kind of niche in the Lancaster theater community would we be filling? How would we be filling a need there?”

Part of that niche for the couple’s Orpheus Theatre Company, they say, is to produce new work, and give new artists an opportunity to write, direct, perform in and design shows.

The couple, who met as students in Elizabethtown College’s theater program, married in August 2018 and live in Lancaster. Their Orpheus Theatre Company will soon start its first full season of shows with a livestreamed performance of an 18th-century classic.

“School for Scandal,” Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s 1770s comedy of manners —in which society folk like Lady Sneerwell spread rumors to manipulate other people’s relationships — will feature about a dozen cast members and will be livestreamed by Orpheus on May 29.

Though the company last year did collaborate with the Theater of the Seventh Sister to livestream a staged reading of one of Tyler Rossi’s original plays, and also presented a streamed production of August Stringberg’s 19th-century play “Miss Julie,” they’ve planned a full season of five shows for 2021.

Shakespeare brought them together

Katherine and Tyler Rossi, both 24, graduated in 2018 and 2019, respectively, from Elizabethtown College.

They first got to know each other during rehearsals for a production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” at Elizabethtown. But they met slightly before that.

“Tyler didn’t know where he was supposed to go for these auditions,” Katherine Rossi says, “and walked into the theater in the middle of my audition — huge smile on his face, 100-foot walk up to the table, and they (said), ‘You need to exit, go the other direction and wait.’

“So I always blamed him that I didn’t get a very big role in that show,” she says. They both laugh at the memory.

“I think we’re like minds,” she says. “We melded together so, so quickly. We didn’t end up dating for another 10 months, maybe. But we were just such great friends.

“My mother sat in the audience for ‘Twelfth Night,’ not really knowing who Tyler was, having never seen him in person, and he walked out on stage for the opening scene and she thought to herself, ‘That’s a good guy for Katherine,’ ” she adds.

They both have day jobs: She works for the Webstaurant Store and he does social media and marketing for his father-in-law’s company, CC Human Performance.

“We are looking to do more new works on a broader scale, but as we’re kind of building, just starting out, we want to be able to do shows that we probably won’t need to get the rights for,” Tyler Rossi says. “Right now, we’re using my work.”

He has written several plays, some of which have been performed in Lancaster.

“But, the idea going forward is to be able to cast our net a lot wider, take submissions,” he says.

Why Orpheus?

The Rossis named their nonprofit theater company after one of the main characters of the ancient Greek legend of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Orpheus, the lyre-playing son of a god and a muse, travels to the underworld to move its ruler, Hades, with his music and his love story, and try to bring his wife, Eurydice, back with him.

“There’s an element where Orpheus has worked his way down into Hades and he’s presented himself to Hades the king, and his story to Hades about his love and why he wants to get her out, it moves Hades to tears,” Katherine Rossi says. “We like the idea of that ethos, that connection.”

The logo for their company is a reclining figure of Hades, guarded by his three-headed dog, Cerberus — and being moved by Orpheus’ story.

“He moves Hades, but (there’s) also the idea of a journey,” he says. “We’re kind of literally hopping from venue to venue, depending on what’s best for the piece.

“Until we have a permanent space, we know that we are going to be nomadic,” he says. “We’re literally a theater that’s going to be moving.”

The couple is going through the legal work of making the theater a nonprofit entity. They’re also working to expand the theater’s operating board beyond its current three members.

“And it was a goal from our onset that anytime someone works for us or with us, that we’re offering compensation,” Katherine Rossi says.

The 2021 season

The couple says they’re starting out with a model of presenting 60% new works, and 40% “adapted or in-transition classics.”

“When we sat down to structure the season, it was more so what can we do feasibly knowing that we’re still in a pandemic, and still get work out there,” Tyler Rossi says. “As we come into 2022, we’ll hopefully be able to structure it a lot better in (that) we can actually have the full set, and we can guarantee an audience.”

In opening with “School for Scandal,” Katherine Rossi says, “we knew we wanted to go in with something about that time range. What’s really fun about the 1700s is that there are so many comedies where the circumstances of the person are the event. So we knew we could have a dialogue-friendly, Zoom-friendly kind of option.” She is directing the production.

Other productions in the works for the Orpheus season, most of which don’t have dates or venues assigned because of past pandemic concerns, include the following.

— “The Devil Pours it Steady,” a play by Tyler Rossi set in the Prohibition era. It concerns a man who’s setting up a bootlegging empire and his temperance-minded daughter-in-law, who are both awaiting her husband’s return from World War I. The show will probably be performed in the summer, filmed live and made available for streaming, the Rossis say.

— “Penthesilea: The Woman Who Killed Achilles,” another play by Tyler Rossi, which is set to be performed outdoors at Historic Rock Ford from Sept. 9-12 as a co-production with Theater of the Seventh Sister (which with Orpheus collaborated on a staged reading of the play last year). The play, set against the Trojan War, concerns the Amazon Penthesilea and a quest to avenge the death of her sister, Hippolyta.

— “Tales Around the Fire,” a series of short, original plays to be presented as an evening of theater in the Halloween season.

— “Leap,” to be performed in November, prior to the holidays.

“We believe that will be in person, with a live audience,” says Katherine Rossi, who will direct. It is a one-man show, written by and performed by local actor and playwright Jeremiah Miller (who will direct Orpheus’ “Penthesilea”). The play is based on the life and philosophy of Soren Kirkegaard.

Katherine Rossi says the couple’s founding of a theater company right out of college is informed by the concept of “rookie smarts.”

“Being the ‘new man’ has a lot of benefit to any work you’re going to do, that you can come in fresh ... not in a static position with ideas,” she says — particularly “with our focus on new works.

“We were like, well, while we’re here, what’s the reason to wait?” she adds. “We’re rookies and we’re going to do it.”

HOW TO WATCH • What: A livestreamed production of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s “School for Scandal,” by Orpheus Theatre. • When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29. • Where: YouTube.com and Facebook Live, facebook.com/orpheusmoves. • Admission: Free to watch, but information about making a donation will be provided at the time of the show. • For information on dates of future shows: orpheusrising.com.

LIVE ENCORE • What: A live mainstage production of “Penthesilea: The Woman Who Killed Achilles,” written by Tyler Joseph Rossi. • Details: The show will be a collaboration among the Theater of the Seventh Sister, Orpheus Theatre Company and Historic Rock Ford. • When: Four outdoor performances, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 12. • Where: Outdoors at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road. • Admission: $20; ages 17 and under, $10; (Thursday, Sept. 9 is a pay-what-you-will preview). Order online at seventhsister.com/tickets. Tickets bought at the door will be cash or check only. • Seating and more: Audiences are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets, beverages and snacks, and dress for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, a virtual performance will be made available to all ticketholders. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in place at the time will be followed. • For more information about Tyler Joseph Rossi’s plays: lanc.news/TylerJosephRossiPlays.