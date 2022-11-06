Halloween may be behind us, but there are a few ghostly tales to be delivered on local stages as theater companies gear up for the transition to the Christmas season.

Stories of an optimistic elf and showbiz war veterans to spooky plays and a curmudgeon whose heart is softened by a ghostly experience will play out on stage this month, along with a new Christmas revue.

Here’s what’s opening, and continuing, on local stages during the month of November.

Opening

— The American Music Theatre’s new holiday show, “Home for the Holidays,” premieres Tuesday and runs through Dec. 30.

This is an original holiday show that takes the audience through scenarios from a gathering of family and friends celebrating holiday traditions with song and dance to Santa’s Candy Factory with its Candy Elves to a candlelight church service for carols and songs of worship.

The show is filled with popular sacred and secular songs — from “Jingle Bells” to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and from “Joy to the World” to “O Holy Night” — and features new sets and costumes.

The American Music Theatre Orchestra backs a professional cast of singers and dancers, along with a chorus of area youth performers.

Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, with a mix of 7:30 p.m. evening shows, 3 p.m. matinees and select shows at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $23-$46.

American Music Theatre is at 2425 Lincoln Highway East. For tickets and information, visit amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102 or 717-397-7700.

— If you want to see the heartwarming holiday story of the classic film “White Christmas” come to life on stage, the Fulton Theatre is gearing up to deliver.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” opens Thursday, Nov. 17, after preview performances Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16. The show runs until Dec. 31.

The show follows the plot of the beloved 1954 movie that starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen.

The show follows two showbiz war veterans and a sister act as they work to create a show that will help out their former commanding officer who owns an inn; the couples fall for each other in the process. And there’s a lot of singing and dancing in between.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. matinees Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets range from $31 to $89.

The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Buddy, an optimistic, high-energy elf at Santa’s workshop, finds out as an adult that he’s actually the son of non-elves and was adopted by Santa. “Elf the Musical,” running Nov. 18 to Jan. 8 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, chronicles Buddy’s trip to America to search for his biological parents, work in a department store and his ability to help everyone around him see the bright side of things — all while navigating customs he doesn’t understand.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a meal or for the show only. Tickets are $25-$75 for a meal and the show, and $22-$50 for show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— “Believe,” the new Christmas show at the Magic & Wonder Theatre, opened this past week.

The show runs now through Dec. 31 at the theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

Illusionist Brett Myers and his cast weave together a heartwarming new show for the holiday season, which includes a visit to the North Pole — with toys coming to life in Santa’s magical workshop — along with comedy, dynamic circus arts and grand illusions.

Performances are most Wednesdays through Saturdays and the week between Christmas, and New Year’s. Matinees are mostly on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.; evening performances are at 7.

Tickets are $16.95 to $34.95, with children 0-3 free. For information and tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

— The annual Holiday Dinner Theater at Mount Hope Estate & Winery begins Monday and continues Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays and weekdays through Dec. 23.

Performances are at 1 p.m. for matinees and 7 p.m. for evening performances.

The cast will portray the quirky staff of the Mount Hope Children’s Library as they celebrate the holidays with a Christmas party.

Their guest of honor? L. Frank Baum, of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” fame.

Guests will join them for Christmas carols, parlor games and a three-course holiday meal and watch a special performance after dessert. Each show is interactive and unique.

Mount Hope is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, north of Manheim. For the schedule, menu and tickets ($60), visit parenfaire.com/holidays.

— William Glennon’s adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” continues today through Nov. 13 at the Tempest Theatre, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, on the campus of Elizabethtown College.

Follow a cast of fantastical characters as they lead Alice through Wonderland.

Performances are at 3 p.m. today, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13. Tickets range from $8 to $10.

For tickets, visit etown.edu/depts/theatre.

One night only

— Here’s where the spooky stories come in.

Last year, the Orpheus Theatre Company in Lancaster presented “Tales by the Fire,” an evening of scary tales from around Pennsylvania.

This year Orpheus is presenting a night of staged readings of eight new plays telling the Keystone State’s weird, unexplained and unsolved stories in “Tales by the Fire II: Pennsylvania Unsolved.”

The event, directed by Josh Dorsheimer, is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

Playwrights include Rachel Luann Strayer of Lancaster, whose work “The River Witch” highlights a spooky Marietta legend; Cole Hunter Dzubak, who has written “The Bus to Nowhere,” based on an urban legend that haunts Philadelphians; and D.W. Gregory, the award-winning and nationally known playwright of “Radium Girls,” with her “Cell 17.”

Other featured writers include Wallace McKelvey, Annelise Settefrati, Jamie McLeish and Lindsay Partain.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.

— A free staged reading of “Constellations,” a play about the challenges that complicate the romantic journey of beekeeper Roland and physicist Marianne, will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Susquehanna Stage, 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

The reading — the last of the theater’s 2022 Undercurrents series — is presented in conjunction with the Albright College School of Theatre. It’s directed by Ben Galosi, who recently portrayed Mozart in Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s “Amadeus.”

The romance presented in this play “defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.”

For information: susquehannastage.com or 717-426-1277.

For young audiences

— The popular DreamWorks animated film “Madagascar” comes to life at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre as a children’s show this month.

“Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr.” runs Nov. 29 to Dec. 30.

A group of animal friends — Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — escape their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Tickets are $22 for lunch and show, and $19 for show-only seats. Performances are mainly Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in the morning or for a matinee.

For tickets, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— The Charles Dickens holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol” becomes a musical aimed at kids and their families at the Fulton Theatre Nov. 26 to Dec. 23.

The show is about an hour long, and is faithful to the classic story about a man whose negative attitude toward Christmas is softened by the visit of three instructive ghosts.

Performances are mostly 11 a.m. Saturdays, with one 11 a.m. show Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are $11 to $16. For tickets, visit thefulton.org or call the box office.

— All the roles in an adaptation of C.S. Lewis' "The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe" are played by two actors as the Reverie Actors Company of Lancaster presents the show for audiences of all ages.

The Pevensie children take their fantastic journey through the wardrobe of an English country house, where they meet beloved characters from Narnia including talking animals and mythical creatures, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17 at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.

For tickets ($12-$18) and information, visit lancastertrust.com/events or call the box office at 717-560-8241.

Continuing

— Follow Tony Manero’s journey from the streets of Brooklyn to the disco dance floor to learning about relationships in the musical “Saturday Night Fever.” The show continues through Nov. 12 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Filled with disco tunes, the show is based on the 1977 John Travolta film.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays with a mix of evenings and matinees. Tickets are $25-$75 for meal and show; $22-$50 for show only; see dutchapple.com.

— A widow fulfills her sea captain husband’s mission of delivering Christmas trees to Chicago in “The Christmas Tree Ship” at Bird-in-Hand stage.

The show continues through Dec. 31. Meals are served at matinee and evening performances, at various times Tuesdays through Saturdays. Show-only tickets are also available. Tickets range from $18 to $60.

Bird-in-Hand Stage is on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. Visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— Third Space Theatre continues to offer its Roaring ’20s comedy murder mystery show, “Mystery on Main,” at two different venues in November. The show, which includes a meal, is appropriate for ages 8 and up. It involves a dairy princess, “local yokels” and other characters who will help audiences solve the mystery.

Doors open for the murder mystery evening at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Yoder’s Restaurant & Buffet, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland (tickets, $50-$60), and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Lickity Split, 209 E. Main St., New Holland. p.m. (tickets, $70).

For show times and tickets, visit thirdspacetheatre.com.