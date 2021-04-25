Franz Liszt at a social gathering in 1885 or ’86 graciously agrees to perform Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata:

“He had only played the opening triplets, however, when I felt as if the room no longer held me, and when, after the first four bars, the G sharp came in in the right hand I was completely carried away. Not that he accentuated this G sharp; it was simply that he gave it an entirely new sound which even now, after twenty seven years, I can hear distinctly.”

In a few months, Liszt was dead. To the end he could leave spectators, such as the writer of that memory, breathless. Contemporaries despaired of finding right words to describe his performances.

And they, too, are dead, and we have no recording of Liszt playing. Not a single note.

Efforts at sound recording date to a little before 1860 and culminated in Edison’s invention of the phonograph in 1877.

We have voice recordings of long-lived people whose eras seem too early for Edison: Robert Browning, Florence Nightingale. Yet we lack any certain recordings of the voices of Walt Whitman or Mark Twain. And in music, some of us will be tantalized until the end by the thought of hearing Liszt.

In music, Edison’s technology severed sound from performance.

People start to write about “live music” in the 1920s. They had lit on that to mean “non-recorded music.” Like “snail-mail” or “manual transmission.” Or “print journalism.” Before that, live music was just “music,” and no one needed a special word for it.

And so we, a century later, have memories of music without musicians in them. Beautiful things they are, though: walking outdoors, English cathedral choir songs drenching your head through earphones, as the snow swirls down a sky. Or blasting the car stereo (or cursing the kid down the block who blasts his), or hearing a slow old song come on an AM station while you lie in bed at the shore on a summer night.

In the tens of thousands of years before Edison, ever since Hermes strung the first tortoise shell, nothing like that had been any part of the human experience of “music.”

To hear music without the near presence of performers was fantasy. There’s a Baron Munchausen story of a coachman trying in vain to blow his horn on a bitter winter’s day. Arriving at the inn, he hangs up the horn, but soon it thaws, and all his notes come sounding out of it.

Another memory of late Liszt, from a different source:

“I not only felt, like people all round me, moved to tears while Liszt was playing the ‘Lithuanisches Lied,’ but for at least two hours afterward I had a peculiar choking sensation and perceptible quickening of the pulse as bits of it came floating into my head.”

The magical spell Liszt held over those writers was his skill and artistry in playing, but also his body movements, his intimacy with the piano, and the writers’ awareness of being in a room with genius. None of that gets recorded with the sound vibrations.

Music was rarer in their lives, too. Pre-Edison, even the aficionados had to go out and find it. We moderns have recorded music everywhere, any time we want it and many times we don’t.

Listing the “Possibilities of the Phonograph” in 1879, Edison gave, as No. 3, “It will sing in the very voice of Patti and Kellogg, so that every family can have an opera any evening.” (Adelina Patti and Clara Louise Kellogg were popular sopranos of the day.)

Edison dreams (or wants his readers to dream) of highbrow music uplifting homes everywhere. As we know, this far downstream, the effect was rather otherwise.

But for once we can recognize us in the past: We, too, recognize the sort of bright visions the inventors of a new technology peddle along with their product.

