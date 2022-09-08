This Sunday, there will be a festival in Lancaster County where you can see Indian, African, Celtic and Hispanic dance performances, all while eating food from around the world.

The One World Festival, hosted at Franklin & Marshall College, will bring together a medley of people in different cultures for a full day of celebrations.

"We think that the timing in Lancaster is perfect," says Lancaster Township zoning officer Tom Daniels, who organized much of the festival's schedule. "We have a great community that is really engaged in this kind of thing."

The festival itself is nearly three years in the making, as COVID-19 delayed plans. The intent was to showcase the food and entertainment celebrated by different cultures that reside in Lancaster County.

But organizers didn't give up on the festival, despite a multi-year setback. The event's coordinators are thrilled to finally get the ball rolling.

"There's a sense of excitement, there's a sense of relief, there's a sense of nervousness," says Dorothy Dulo, founder and CEO of the Rafiki Africa Foundation and vendor coordinator for the One World Festival. "The excitement is bigger. It's like having a pregnancy for three years and finally getting to deliver the baby. This is going to be a really big baby."

This year, the response from the community so far has been overwhelmingly positive. More than 1,000 people had pre-registered for the event as of late August, says Deepa Balepur, owner of Compass Real Estate and the unofficial chair of the festival. Balepur is also part of the Indian Organization of Lancaster County.

There are many groups participating in the inaugural One World Festival this year, including Latin/Spanish, Indian, Italian, Irish, Islamic, Jewish and Greek, among others.

"It's kind of been my privilege to work with these wonderful people and learn more about their cultures," Balepur says.

Gabrielle Hackman, a retiree who is part of the Lancaster Irish American Cultural Society, is enthusiastic about this event because everyone will be able "to look at someone and smile, and understand ... what we all have in common," Hackman says.

Here's what you should know before you go to the One World Festival.

The basics

The One World Festival will be held in the Alumni Sports and Fitness Center at Franklin & Marshall College. For those using a GPS, the recommended address to search is 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster. The event will run on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During that time, there will be several presentations from people in many different cultures, with performances ranging from traditional Greek choir songs to Indian dances. There will also be performances from artists like Sir Dominique Jordan, who will perform hip-hop and spoken word poetry, as well as Irish dances.

In all, there will be seven food vendors, more than 15 artisan vendors, nine cultural organizations in attendance and more than 10 performers. View the full lineup of vendors here.

Admission is free. Event organizers wanted to make sure the festival was financially accessible.

"We didn't want anything to be a barrier or a limitation," says Dulo. "We wanted people to just come and learn from each other, and come enjoy, and not feel like, wow I don't have the $10 to pay and the $10 to buy lunch."

Dulo says she would rather people spend the money they would have spent on admission by supporting the food makers and vendors instead. Food vendors will have everything from non-alcoholic drinks to small plates to full entrees.

Event organizers urge people to bring cash, as some vendors may not take credit cards.

Different than many festivals

There are several components to the One World Festival that will make it a unique experience.

For starters, there will be a theme song for the festival. Schedule organizer Daniels, who is part of the Lancaster Irish American Cultural Society, wrote the lyrics to the song, "When We Choose Love," and commissioned musicians, like composer Maurice Saylor, to bring the song to life.

"The song talks about seeing with our minds, not just our eyes," Daniels says. "It talks about not being defined by what makes us different, but what makes us unique."

Listen to the song below, or by visiting lanc.news/OneWorldTheme2022.

In addition to the theme song, there will also be a recipe book available for sale, featuring recipes from several cultures represented in the One World Festival.

Hackman got the idea for a festival-based recipe book after she compiled a recipe book for an event with the Lancaster Irish American Cultural Society.

Not only will it have recipes from local food vendors, but it will also have stories and reasons the recipes are significant to the writers' families.

"There's that sentimental piece ... which makes this book that much more special," Balepur says.

People can purchase recipe books online, or at the festival, for $25. If you purchase a recipe book online, you can pick it up at the festival, free of charge.

Balepur hopes the festival reaches people looking for multicultural diversity in Lancaster County.

"People (of different cultures) come into the area and they don't get that sense of comfort, because there's no one else like us here," Balepur says. "Our hope, as part of this festival, is to engage the community to let the businesses know that we actually have a pretty vibrant, multicultural community."

Daniels agrees, saying that Lancaster County is ripe for this kind of festival.

"There's a lot more people in Lancaster County who are coming from different places," Daniels says. "People seem to be less afraid of new and different, and now they're looking for that."